Secret Invasion Reveals Major Avengers: Infinity War and Iron Man 3 Connections

Secret Invasion Episode 2 revealed a lot of connections to the larger MCU and surprising teases for where this show is headed. Both Avengers: Infinity War and Iron Man 3 have plot points arise during this episode fo the Disney+ show. Secret Invasion has Gi'ah, Talos's daughter, investigating what the rebel Skrull leader Gravik is up to in his secret base. Well, it turns out they're building a machine to combine powers from all over the Marvel Universe and augment their own alien abilities with it. The list of references is longer than you might think!

From Avengers: Infinity War, you have Cull Obsidian's genetic material. Being one of Thanos's minions, there are some super powers there. Alongside that is a bit of material from Groot! Yes, the same species as our friend from Guardians of the Galaxy. Also in the files are Extremis serum from Iron Man 3's villain, Aldridge Killian and genes from one of Thor's Frost Creatures that he battled against. It seems pretty clear that the Skrulls are trying to create a Super Skrull. Basically, a super-powered shape-shifter to truly kick the conquest of Earth into high gear.

What Other Twists Are Waiting In Secret Invasion?

It seems like this episode is just the tip of the iceberg for what Secret Invasion is bringing to the table. Recently, director Ali Selim spoke to SFX Magazine about the twists and turns in the series. He says that there are some constant threads that you can hang your hat on. But, let's be clear, the audience is very much out on a tightrope without a safety net. A lot of fans might be put off by the darker, more grounded tone of this show. But, others have been digging the MCU's return to spy craft in a major way.

"The audience can always trust Nick Fury, even though there's a twist in the show. And you can always trust his friend Talos," Selim told SFX Magazine.

The Plan Moving Forward In The Marvels

It seems like Marvel is looking ahead to The Marvels. In a recent interview with Sway's Universe, Jackson explained how The Marvels is looking a little more inclusive. With Brie Larson joined by Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, there's three Captain Marvels to follow now. However, most fans have responded well to each of the heroines, so the future is looking bright.

"After Secret Invasion, I'm moving on to The Marvels, where you got like three different people who are Captain Marvel. You got Brie [Larson], you got a black Captain Marvel, and you got a Muslim Captain Marvel," Jackson said on Sway's Universe. "So, they're working on the universe in a way that's inclusive. Even like Shang-Chi and all those things that happen there. And… who the hell is Bad Bunny gonna be? Like, Bad Bunny's in the Marvel universe. Who that? What he gonna be?"

Wondering Where To Start With Secret Invasion?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

