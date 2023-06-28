Secret Invasion: Does Nick Fury Know SPOILER Is a Skrull?

Secret Invasion Episode 2 left a lot of Marvel fans reeling and swooning alike when it was revealed that we really don't know Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and what his life is all about.

(MAJOR SPOILERS) In Secret Invasion Episode 2, Fury is, himself, reeling from the death of his longtime second-in-command, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), at the gunpoint of Skrull radical Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Over the course of the episode, Fury learns all kinds of new details about what transpired on Earth since he's been off-world on S.A.B.E.R., and it's enough to significantly stress him out. By the end of Episode 2, Fury decides to go home for some rest and relaxation – and we find out that Mr. Super-Spy has a wife, Priscilla Fury (Charlayne Woodard) and that she is also a Skrull!

Does Nick Fury Know His Wife Is A Skrull?

The debate within the Marvel fandom has been whether Nick Fury knows his wife is actually a Skrull, or if that Skrull is an infiltrator positioned next to Fury, undermining his efforts. The edits of the final scene seem to be somewhat ambiguous, as Fury doesn't come around the corner and see his wife until she's transformed into her human form. The fact that Fury doesn't interact with his wife in Skrull form has some convinced it's a secret.

However... There's pretty strong evidence earlier in Secret Invasion Episode 2 that Fury indeed knows his wife is a Skrull, and has had extensive history with her.

The opening of Episode 2, went back in time to 1997, as Fury tries to deal with helping Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) place the Skrull refugees still on Earth undercover with new human identities. In the scene, there is a female Skrull named "Varra" who approaches Fury and introduces him to a young Gravik. It's implied that Varra is kind of like a social worker or activist type, helping her people. Either way, it is this same female Skrull character, Varra, who is actually Fury's wife Priscilla.

The implication here is pretty clear: Varra/Priscilla seems like she is noble-hearted, loves her people, and is a protector/helper type that would attract a man like Nick Fury. It's equally easy to understand how working together with Varra and Talos to aid the Skrull refugees brought him closer to both Skrulls. It's also even easier to then understand why Fury keeps his marriage as protected and secret as Clint Barton/Hawkeye did, if his wife is actually a shape-shifting alien that would up-end Fury's standing in the espionage community.

In fact, making Priscilla an evil Skrull operative betraying Fury would be far more cheap and reductive than making her the center of his universe. A Skrull wife explains the reason why Fury has been so motivated to help the Skrulls find a new world – and why he feels so conflicted about his failure to do so, and what that failure has done to the likes of Gravik. After all, if Nick Fury does get all the Skrulls to leave Earth, where does that leave his marriage? And if his secret comes out, how many allies would really have his back when humanity itself is on the line?

Secret Invasion streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.