Secret Invasion Stars Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn Showcase Father Daughter Dynamic

Secret Invasion stars Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn showed off their father/daughter dynamic during a recent moment posted by Marvel’s YouTube channel. Editor’s note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors’ strike. In the video, the Talos actor and his on-screen daughter positively laud each other’s work on the Disney+ series. For Clarke, her work as Gi’ah alongside Mendelsohn has been interesting to watch over the course of the series. Of course, we met the elder Skrull during Captain Marvel and it’s clear he would still do almost anything to keep his daughter safe. The Game of Thrones star is clearly respectful of Mendelsohn’s talents and the emotion comes through even during a short interaction like the one down below.

Clarke began, “We were able to do all of that stuff because it’s a father/daughter dynamic, which is the closes that you can get. Do you know what I mean? Where we are each other’s Achilles heel.”

Videos by ComicBook.com



“I spent a long time with Emilia, as a viewer,” Mendelsohn admitted. “What I was so delighted with Emilia about is she can just roll with anything.” Clarke added, “So much fun, fun all day. When I knew I was having a scene with Mendo, I was like, ‘It’s going to be a good day.’ It’s going to be fun, you’re going to feel alive. You’re going to do the best acting you’ve done. The list just keeps going. We had such a good time.”

Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn’s Father/Daughter Dynamic

Mendelsohn hasn’t been shy with the praise for Clarke in the press interviews for Secret Invasion. Both stars talked to Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis about their relationship together and how respectful they are of the other’s craft. It’s really fun to see the interaction.

“One of the great gifts, for me on this was having this fabulous person and fabulous actor come in and inhabit Talos’ daughter, and just be able to bring that whole dimension to it,” Mendelsohn told Comicbook.com. “People haven’t seen it, so, you know, you ain’t getting nothing from me, right. But we do deal a lot more with what’s going on. I mean, one spoiler. I will give you. There is an invasion in the show, right? It is a secret. That’s the other part of it. But getting to deal with the rifts, the fault lines of that invasion, we get to explore different starts to that. But this gangster here.”

Ben Mendelsohn Respects Emelia Clarke’s Previous Work So Much

As you can see, Game of Thrones seems to be a big hit in the Mendelsohn household. He explained his love for the series and Clarke’s work in it during a profile with the Los Angeles Times. Along with millions of other viewers, it seems that he might have been rooting for Daenerys Targaryen at the beginning.

“I think Emilia and I can see in each other enough to be able to relax and just not know together,” said Mendelsohn. “We just kind of let ourselves venture into a bit of a magic zone. It felt like there was an intimacy that was just allowed to be and that was very good.” He also touched on their time spent together when they weren’t in front of the camera.

“We’d sit on the bench and just talk about what it was like to grow up being actors because we both started quite young,” he said. “We were being nice to each other and that just felt really magical in its own way.” Secret Invasion director Ali Selim also touched on the duo’s chemistry.

Will We See The Family Take Gravik Down?

The MCU’s top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series that premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury’s attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Did you enjoy this father/daughter dynamic? Let us know down in the comments!