Seinfeld Star Reprises Role to Encourage Voting by Mail

Over 22 years after Seinfeld aired its last episode, fans are finally getting the Newman spinoff they've been clamoring for...well, not really. Rather, the character has surfaced once again for a public service announcement related to the upcoming general election. In a vote-by-mail PSA for PACRONYM, Wayne Knight — the actor behind television's most notorious antagonist — dons the mail suit once again as he advocates for people to vote-by-mail wherever possible.

At the same time, Knight blasts the Trump Administration for its handling of the United States Postal Service, even going the length to joke about releasing Donald Trump's tax returns should things not straighten out.

“There’s been a systematic, premeditated assault on the US mail by President Trump and his so-called Postmaster General — that guy’s never licked a stamp,” Knight — in character Newman — says. “They had the unmitigated gall to try to slow down the mail. When everyone knows the only person who can slow down the mail is a mailman.”

You can see the video for yourself below.

Ahead of #WorldPostDay, we have a very important message from your friendly local mail carrier. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hUIsqzXJc5 — PACRONYM (@PACRONYM) October 8, 2020

“They’ve got missing mailboxes. They’re decommissioning sweet, sweet sorting machines to try to delay voting by mail,” Knight adds. “And it’s not just your mail-in ballots you gotta worry about. Oh, no, no, no. You gotta worry about your grandma’s blood pressure medicine."

Outside of Jerry Seinfeld, Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and Cosmo Kramer (Mike Richards), no character appears on the hit sitcom show than Knight's Newman. Though he didn't appear until Season Three's "The Suicide," Knight stuck it out until the end and appeared in nearly 50 of the show's 180 episodes.

All nine seasons of Seinfeld are now streaming on Hulu.