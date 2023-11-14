Seinfeld Star Jason Alexander Shares Bad News About Possible Reboot

A few months after Jerry Seinfeld seemingly hinted at the return of Seinfeld, the second cast member from the legendary sitcom has come forward debunking the notion. In a new interview, Jason Alexander—the actor behind neurotic George Costanza throughout all nine seasons of the show—has said he hasn't been approached to reprise the role that transformed him into a household name.

"There is only one reason for that rumor," Alexander said in a recent interview with Extra. "Apparently, at the end of some stand-up thing, [Seinfeld] went, 'Larry [David] and I are thinking of something.' Good for you. I don't know anything about it… No one called me."

He added, "Apparently, they don't need George and they may not need Elaine 'cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, 'Do you know anything about this? I don't know anything about this,' and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day and I don't think he knew anything about it."

Alexander was referencing Louis-Dreyfus' comments in October that revealed she has yet to be contacted about getting the gang back together. "Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night," Louis-Dreyfus told The Guardian in October. "And I don't know what the hell he's talking about."

The rumors come from Seinfeld himself, who revealed that he and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David were working on something that could "fix" the show's infamous series finale.

"I have a little secret for you about the ending," Seinfeld shared with the crowd at a stand-up routine earlier this fall. "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see."

The series ended its run atop the ratings charts with an episode that saw the show's main quartet get arrested for callous indifference after they witness somebody get mugged and do nothing to help him.

"I know that people hated it," David told Bill Simmons of Grantland in 2014. "I think the thing about finales is everybody writes their own finale in their head, whereas if they just tune in during the week to a normal show, they're surprised by what's going on. They haven't written it beforehand, they don't know what the show is," David continued. "But for a finale, they go, 'Oh, well this should happen to George, and Jerry and Elaine should get together,' and all that. They've already written it, and often they're disappointed because it's not what they wrote."

Seinfeld is streaming on Netflix.