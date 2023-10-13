Seinfeld Star Addresses Reboot Reports, "I Don't Know What the Hell He's Talking About"

We're living in the age of television reboots with many beloved sitcoms from the 1990s returning in various ways. In fact, Frasier returned this week on Paramount+. Recently, Jerry Seinfeld teased the return of Seinfeld, which is considered one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. The show ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998 and earned 10 Emmys throughout its run. While the seventh season of Curb Your Enthusiasm technically already did a Seinfeld reunion, the comedian recently addressed the idea of an official reboot while doing stand-up in Boston. However, Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine Baines) recently told The Guardian she doesn't know anything about a reunion.

"I have a little secret for you about the ending," Seinfeld shared with the crowd. "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see."

"Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night," Louis-Dreyfus said. "And I don't know what the hell he's talking about."

The Seinfeld Finale Was Disliked By Fans:

The series finale of Seinfeld wasn't well-received. In a Reddit Q&A in 2014, Seinfeld wrote that he was "happy with the Seinfeld finale because we didn't want to do another episode as much as we wanted to have everybody come back to the show we had so much fun with. It was a way to thank all of the people who worked on the show over the years that we thought made the show work. I don't believe in trying to change the past but I'm very happy with it."

"I know that people hated it," Larry David told Bill Simmons of Grantland in 2014. "I think the thing about finales is everybody writes their own finale in their head, whereas if they just tune in during the week to a normal show, they're surprised by what's going on. They haven't written it beforehand, they don't know what the show is," David continued. "But for a finale, they go, 'Oh, well this should happen to George, and Jerry and Elaine should get together,' and all that. They've already written it, and often they're disappointed because it's not what they wrote."

Seinfeld is streaming on Netflix.