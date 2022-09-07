Jerry Seinfeld Is Now a Model and the Internet Doesn't Know What to Think
Jerry Seinfeld has officially turned to a life of modeling. Nearly 25 years after his self-titled sitcom wrapped up its illustrious run, the comedian has become the fast of Kith. Tuesday, the high-end clothier unveiled its fall collection; lo and behold, Seinfeld stepped to the plate to model most of the company's new items. As you might expect, the internet is torn on the situation. So much so, Seinfeld became a worldwide trending topic.
Founded by Ronnie Fieg, Kith—as most major brands do—has partnered with some heavweights in the past few years. In 2017, Lebron James became the face of the company as the parties worked on a clothing collaborating together.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Icon
prevnext
Jerry Seinfeld has always been a fashion icon pic.twitter.com/jQk0id0yiH— steve (@goodnitesteve) September 7, 2022
Drip
prevnext
KITH following trend of getting celebrities to model their upcoming line by getting Jerry Seinfeld is so sick. Drip is once again immaculate pic.twitter.com/Aqq9H24TBz— leight.💫 • yotm (@leightxmc) September 6, 2022
Beastie Boys
prevnext
they dressed up jerry seinfeld as a beastie boy? https://t.co/DNOMbef4Rx— John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) September 6, 2022
RIP Great Aunt Delores
prevnext
Jerry Seinfeld looks like he’s wearing my great aunt’s couch.. and she’s been dead 20 years. pic.twitter.com/nWIh1GTUyt— teatime75 (@teatime75) September 6, 2022
Jealous
prevnext
Why am I jealous of Jerry Seinfeld's drip??? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wFBHZxAQSo— Kreams🍦 (@KreamsY) September 7, 2022
Startup
prevnext
why Jerry Seinfeld look like a web3 startup founder who pays Forbes for features then puts “as seen in Forbes” on the company website pic.twitter.com/vTv1gErrwx— litquidity (@litcapital) September 6, 2022
Turnstile
prev
why jerry seinfeld look like he about to pull up to the turnstile show with septum piercing gf pic.twitter.com/qpTZCVLBq0— brandon access memories (@uncledoomer) September 6, 2022