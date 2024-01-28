Selena Gomez and Wizards of Waverly Place Cast Reunite Following Sequel News

Wizards of Waverly Place is getting a sequel and now, Selena Gomez and her co-stars are reuniting. On Instagram on Friday, David Henrie and David DeLuise shared a photo of themselves along with Gomez and Maria Canals-Barrera with the caption "The Russos coming back." Absent from the photo was just one member of the fictional Russo family, Jake T. Austin, who played youngest sibling Max. You can check out the photo for yourself below.

What is Wizards of Waverly Place About?

Wizards of Waverly Place ran for five seasons between 2007 and 2012 on the Disney Channel. The series followed the Russo family — Alex (Gomez), Justin (Henrie), Max (Austin), and their parents Jerry Russo (DeLuise) and Theresa (Canals-Barrera) — who own a sandwich shop in New York but are secretly a family of powerful wizards. The Russo kids are trained by their father in secret after school and work obligations so that they. learn how to responsibly use their powers — though, kids being kids, that doesn't always work out that way, particularly with Alex, who often chooses to use her powers to have "fun".

What Will the Sequel Be About?

The pilot of the sequel is set to pick up after a mysterious incident at WizTech where a now-adult Justin has opted for a normal human life with his wife and two sones and left his wizard powers behind. However, a powerful young wizard shows up at his door in need of training, forcing Justin to embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World. The series will star Henrie as Justin. He will be joined by new cast members Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos. Gomez, who currently stars in Only Murders In The Building, will guest star in the pilot.

Gomez, Henrie, Jed Elinoff, Scott Thomas, Gary Marsh, and Andy Fickman are set to serve as executive producers. Fickman is directing.

Will There Be A Season 4 of Only Murders In The Building?

Gomez has gained new popularity due to her work on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Gomez stars in the series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short and the popular series has been renewed for a fourth season. Series creator John Hoffman has also said that he has aspirations for the series beyond that as well.

"As many [seasons] as they'll have us for!" Hoffman recently told ScreenRant. "I really mean it. This is one of those shows [where] everyone involved in it is so happy doing it – and I know I speak for the trio and everyone else. When you have lightning in a bottle in this way, and then there's this magnetizing force of incredible talent who say, "Wow, that looks like fun. I would love to be a part of that." I hope it gives it a good long life. I think sometimes I do recognize a certain question that comes with this premise. Well, I hope season 3 points to [how], and I have many other ideas for how to... If anything, my banner over this whole show [is that] when you look at the poster right from season 1, and you see Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez? It's unexpected. And so that, I think, holds a lot under it that could have it for a long life. Who knows, though? I genuinely don't know."