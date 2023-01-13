Ted Lasso Fan-Favorite Brett Goldstein Gets Into Intense Staredown With Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street

For his Emmy-winning performance as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, actor Brett Goldstein has to embrace his grumpier side to play the lovable curmudgeon, with the actor putting that grumpiness to the test with Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street. Despite his on-screen persona, Goldstein has demonstrated on countless occasions not only how affable he is personally, but he has also expressed his love for Sesame Street and the Muppets, resulting in him making a recent appearance on the beloved program. You can check out his appearance on the show below, which also includes Elmo dressing up as Ted Lasso.

Sesame Street describes the segment, "The letter G is for Games! What's your favorite game to play with friends? There's all different kind of games to play, like sports, board games, jump rope, and more! Elmo and Grover decide that they have the perfect game to play with their friend Brett Goldstein -- hide and seek!"

In addition to Elmo dressing up as Ted Lasso, the segment has other references to the series, such as Oscar holding a sign that says "Scram" as opposed to the sign in the series that reads "Believe," as well as spoofing the Roy Kent chant "he's here, he's there, he's every-f-cking-where," though without the profanity.

This isn't the first time Goldstein has dropped by the program, as a clip debuted in April of 2022 in which he taught Cookie Monster about the letter F. Given how quick Roy Kent is to drop f-bombs on Ted Lasso, this marked a hilarious way for the performer to pay tribute to the role in a way that adults would understand, while the program itself saw Goldstein highlighting how one of his favorite f-words was "fariness."

Prior to starring in the Apple TV+ series, Goldstein had performed his own version of The Muppet Christmas Carol, which he condensed to six minutes. His love of the holiday film paid off last month when he got to host a roundtable with the "stars" of the movie, celebrating the film's 30th anniversary. The experience even saw Goldstein pitching a new take on Pride & Prejudice in which he would star alongside Miss Piggy.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is expected to be its last, which will likely premiere on Apple TV+ later this year.

