Sesame Street Forever Stamps Are Now Available

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first airing of Sesame Street on November 10, 1969, the U.S. Postal Service is officially releasing a line of 16 Forever Stamps featuring the iconic visages of Muppets like Big Bird and Elmo. An official first-day-of-issue ceremony was held in Detroit, Michigan today in honor of the stamps becoming available.

More specifically, the stamps feature images of classic Sesame Street characters Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover, and Zoe. The stamps, which are available now, can be purchased online as well as at your local post office. They were designed by art director Derry Noyes.

Here’s what the stamps actually look like:

As you can see, the sheet itself also features extra art to the side with the likes of Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, and more. The first-day-of-issue ceremony can also be viewed below:

“For the past 50 years, the influential and beloved Sesame Street has won the hearts of kids, parents, and critics alike,” Luke Grossmann, USPS vice president of finance and planning, said according to the official press release. “The Postal Service is delighted to honor the show, its creators and these lovable characters with this colorful pane of Sesame Street Forever stamps.”

“Our mission is to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder, and we’re excited that our furry and feathered Sesame Street friends will be smiling from the corners of cards and letters forever — which is how long we hope Sesame Street will continue to bring learning and laughter to children and families around the world,” Steve Youngwood, President of Media & Education and Chief Operating Officer, Sesame Workshop said in the same press release.

