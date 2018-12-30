Did Grover Drop the F Bomb on ‘Sesame Street?’ Video Goes Viral

A recent episode of kids educational series Sesame Street has started to go viral, as one scene had Muppet icon Grover seemingly dropping some very ‘Not Safe For Children’ language!

As you can see below, the clip features Grover talking to his friend Rosita about how to properly film a home movie scene, and apparently Grover’s enthusiam may have gotten the best of him:

Just saw this on reddit and it blew my mind. Is Grover saying “yes, yes, that’s a f**king excellent idea” or “yes, yes that sounds like an excellent idea.” I can hear both depending on which one I’m thinking in my head! pic.twitter.com/TAYR6U94Ti — Evan Edinger (@EvanEdinger) December 27, 2018

As you can see in the tweet above, this line of dialogue is becoming the Internet’s new “white and gold dress vs. blue and black dress” debate. However, whereas the dress debate split people into divisive camps of seeing one color scheme or the other, what’s crazy in this case, is that you can actually hear both versions of the line Grover is speaking, depending how you want to take it. “Yes, yes that sounds like an excellent idea,” is probably the most logical (and correct) choice to go with; but then again, “Yes, yes, that’s a f**king excellent idea,” is just a naught little possibility that’s just too titillating not to indulge.

In all honesty, you could probably solve all of this by jumping into the episode of Sesame Street on HBO on demand and throwing on the close captioning. The subtitles would then answer this question once and for all (even though it’s almost certainly going to turn out to be “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea.”

As stated, ever since the white/gold vs. black/blue dress image that went viral on social media, these kind of perception debates have revealed the interesting fact that human beings definitely have much more varied senses of perspective than we probably ever would’ve guessed. The “Yanni vs. Laurel” debate was an audio equivalent of just how differently people hear and see things, which probably says a lot about the current state of the world.

After viewing the video a bunch of times, do you think Grover stepped over the line, or is this just a case of people wanting to do some dirty wishful thinking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

