Watch the "Lost" Sesame Street Episode That Was Too Scary for Kids

A supposedly "lost" episode of Sesame Street is once again circulating online after being rediscovered and uploaded by a Reddit user. The long-running children's series episode wasn't truly lost as a copy is reported to exist in the Library of Congress. However, the episode was never aired again after its initial broadcast in 1976, nor was it released on home media after parents sent complaints to Sesame Workshop that the episode was too scary for young children. The episode sees Margaret Hamilton reprising her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz to harass a child about her lost broom. While the episode is apparently about teaching children to deal with and move past their fears, some felt it went a little too far in setting those fears up. You can see it below.

This wasn't the only time that Hamilton reprised her role as the Wicked Witch for educational kids' television. She also appeared on Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood as the character.

In other Sesame Street news, an Off-Broadway Sesame Street musical is in the works, which should be considerably less scary than this lost episode. The curtain rises in September.

"We are so honored and proud to partner with Sesame Workshop to bring Sesame Street's first original Off-Broadway musical, along with its iconic characters, to the stage," director Jonathan Rockefeller said in a statement. "We believe it will be a production for children and fans of ALL ages to embrace and enjoy."

"As the world begins to open up, families and fans are looking forward to live, high-quality in-person experiences with their favorite brands, and Sesame Workshop is answering the call with the expansion of our themed entertainment offerings," Jennifer Ahearn, vice president of strategic partnerships and themed entertainment at Sesame Workshop said. "With its critically-acclaimed productions and keen eye for presenting beloved stories, we're thrilled to collaborate with Rockefeller Productions on a stage show that will have the young and young-at-heart singing, dancing and celebrating with their Sesame Street friends."

Sesame Street: The Musical will be directed and produced by Rockefeller and will feature several Sesame Street characters, including Abby Cadabby, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, the Count, and Gabrielle. The production will also feature some classic Sesame Street songs and new songs created specifically for the production. Guest stars from Broadway and elsewhere will appear in the show. The full cast for the show has not yet been announced. Rockefeller Productions, the studio behind the musical, is known for family entertainment, having previously produced shows like The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam, and Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation.