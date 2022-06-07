Sesame Street: The Musical Coming in Fall 2022

✖

Sesame Street is heading to (off) Broadway! On Tuesday, it was announced that Rockefeller Productions and Sesame Workshop are teaming up for Sesame Street: The Musical, an Off-Broadway stage adaptation of the iconic children's television series. Previews for the musical are set to start on September 8 according to Variety and opening night is scheduled for September 22nd. The production will run through November 27th at Theater Row.

"We are so honored and proud to partner with Sesame Workshop to bring Sesame Street's first original Off-Broadway musical, along with its iconic characters, to the stage," Jonathan Rockefeller said in a statement. "We believe it will be a production for children and fans of ALL ages to embrace and enjoy."

"As the world begins to open up, families and fans are looking forward to live, high-quality in-person experiences with their favorite brands, and Sesame Workshop is answering the call with the expansion of our themed entertainment offerings," Jennifer Ahearn, vice president of strategic partnerships and themed entertainment at Sesame Workshop said. "With its critically-acclaimed productions and keen eye for presenting beloved stories, we're thrilled to collaborate with Rockefeller Productions on a stage show that will have the young and young-at-heart singing, dancing and celebrating with their Sesame Street friends."

Sesame Street: The Musical will be directed and produced by Rockefeller and will feature many beloved characters, including Abby Cadabby, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, and Gabrielle. The production will also feature some of Sesame Street's classic songs as well as new ones created for the production and special guest stars from Broadway and beyond. A full cast for the production has not yet been announced but is expected at a later date. Rockefeller Productions specializes in family entertainment and has previously done productions that include The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam, and Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation.

Sesame Street first debuted in 1969. The series is currently in its 53rd season. The series airs in 150 countries worldwide and has won 11 Grammys and 214 Emmys — more than any other children's show — over the course of its history.

