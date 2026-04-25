Seth MacFarlane’s Comedy With 100% on RT Hits a Streaming Record With Over 1.2 Billion Minutes Viewed

In ways both surprising and not, this Peacock series had rapidly risen to the top of the pack with over 1 billion minutes viewed since its second season dropped back in March—far surpassing expectations for the show. The less surprising element of the series’s success? The demographic the show is performing so well with: men between the ages of 18 and 34, who came out in droves, making it an instant success.

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The series is Ted, which debuted its second season on Peacock in March. This season is set in 1994, during the senior year of Ted, the foul-mouthed teddy bear, and his best friend, John. Tensions in the house continue to rise as Matty, John’s dad, gets even higher on his supply of being the boss of the house and instigates fights with Blaire, his liberal-minded niece, putting her further at odds with the rest of her more conservative family. The series currently sits at a 100% critics rating and a 90% audience rating.

What Makes Ted Work So Well?

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According to critics, it’s the combination of stupid humor and enough heart to make up for it. And despite the second season not being as well done as the first, in some opinions, it’s obviously doing something right to rack up the viewership numbers it has. “MacFarlane has always understood that absurdity works best when it’s orbiting something real. Ted is crass, yes—but it’s also about how chaos becomes normalized when no one is accountable for it,” says Denise Zubizarreta of LatinaMedia.

Casual viewers are equally as enthralled with the series as critics, with fans begging Seth McFarlane, the writer, director, and co-showrunner, to consider a third season after he made comments that Season 2 would be the last. One fan said, “To hear that Seth has no plans to make a third series of this absolute comedic masterpiece is the hardest pill to swallow. I’ve not laughed like this in years. Absolutely hilarious show. Please PLEASE consider a third series!” And that seems to be the general consensus from casual viewers, though McFarlane seems intent on allowing the series to finish on its record-breaking high note—a choice that will easily allow Ted to go down as one of the better comedy shows of all time.

What are your feelings on Season 2 being the final season of Ted? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other fans.