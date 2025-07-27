7 Great Peacock TV Shows Nobody Talks About

While it may be tempting to only use your Peacock subscription to rewatch The Office for the millionth time, catch the latest game, or binge Love Island, the platform has slew of original series loved by critics and audiences alike. Some shows like Poker Face and reality phenomenon Traitors have blown up, bringing the relatively newer streaming service popularity and awards attention. But Peacock is packed with fantastic series hidden in plain sight, that for one reason or another, haven’t had their moment to shine. Peacock’s original series span everything from horror to laugh-out-loud comedies, ensuring that there’s something for everybody. Here are 7 series worth a watch on Peacock:

Videos by ComicBook.com

1) We Are Lady Parts

Image courtesy of Peacock

One of the very first Peacock Originals, We Are Lady Parts follows the shy PhD student Amina Hussein as she’s recruited to the all-female Muslim punk band Lady Parts in the UK. Not only is the humor in the series whip-smart, quirky, and heartfelt, We Are Lady Parts redefines the definition of the term rockstar and champions female friendships in an authentic, irresistible manner. The shows feels as if it’s the spiritual successor to Bend It Like Beckham, and though it’s racked up quite a few prestigious nominations and wins across the pond, it deserves just as much love from American audiences as well.

2) Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

image courtesy of peacock

With a cast that includes acclaimed actors like Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, and Samuel L. Jackson, plus a story that’s stranger than fiction, we’re shocked that Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist didn’t make a bigger splash when it premiered last year. The mini-series tells that true story of Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams’s (Hart) quest to clear his name in after he’s suspected of orchestrating a brazen heist the night of boxer Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight, and in turn, how Atlanta became America’s “Black Mecca”. Kevin Hart leads the cast with a career-defining performance, every frame captures the grit and glamor unique to 70s Atlanta, and its 96% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes makes Fight Night a must-watch.

3) The Day of the Jackal

Image courtesy of Peacock

In The Day of the Jackal, an elite, elusive sniper (Eddie Redmayne) and an indefatigable British intelligence op (Lashanna Lynch) play a sleek, gripping game of cat-and-mouse across Europe. Over the course of the series, Lynch proves she is an institution when it comes to a English spy thrillers, and Oscar-winner Redmayne confirms that there’s no genre he can’t tackle. While it was popular enough on the platform to merit a second season order, The Day of the Jackal is an impressive entry into the prestige space for Peacock and entirely binge-able before the series returns later this year.

4) Based on a True Story

image courtesy of peacock

Based on a True Story is a slick, satirical send up our culture’s obsession with true crime. TV comedy veterans Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina play married couple Ava and Nathan with a baby on the way. Yet when Nathan loses his job, Ava sees an opportunity to cash in on the true-crime boom by starting a podcast with an actual serial killer (Tom Bateman). Based on a True Story functions as Peacock’s self-aware, edgier answer to Only Murders in the Building, and even though it was popular enough to merit a second season and an Emmy nomination, we’re unsure as to why it wasn’t a bigger hit for the platform.

5) Teacup

IMAGE COURTESY OF PEACOCK

Shepherded by horror auteur James Wan, Teacup adapts the novel Stinger by Robert R. McCammon into a terrifying series about a group of neighbors who are forced to rely on each other in present-day rural Georgia. A sinister masked figure emerges and cautions the community never to cross the mysterious blue line he’s drawn on the ground where they live. Teacup effectively blends relatable familial tensions with both horror and sci-fi, and Strahovski delivers a powerful performance as the unraveling veterinarian Maggie in the series.

6) Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

image courtesy of peacock

A historical drama and Colin Firth? Sign us up. Firth stars in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth as Dr. Jim Swire, one of the parents who tragically lost their child in the terrorist bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 in December 1988 in Lockerbie, Scotland. Swire’s dogged pursuit for the truth of what happened to his daughter over decades threatens to derail his life as he refuses to stop digging deeper Despite debuting earlier this year, Lockerbie has flown largely under the radar, but Firth’s brilliantly nuanced performance as Swire and the mini-series’s a breathtaking, heartbreaking twist deserves more eyes on it.

7) Mrs. Davis

image courtesy of peacock

A nuns and an evil artificial intelligence are an unlikely pair, but Mrs. Davis combines them in a wholly entertaining comedic sci-fi romp. Betty Gilpin plays Sister Simone, a nun ousted from her convent who finds herself on a hunt for the Holy Grail, with her ex-boyfriend of all people, in order to get revenge on Mrs. Davis, a powerful AI that has society in its thrall. Despite Mrs. Davis’s stellar 92% Tomatometer score, the series wasn’t greenlit for a second season. Even so, it’ll be remembered as one of the early 21st century’s most imaginative and thoughtful takes on the dangers of technology.