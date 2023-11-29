Ted: Peacock TV Series Reveals Full Trailer

Ted is coming to the small screen in 2024! After two successful feature films, Seth MacFarlane is bringing his foul-mouthed teddy bear to TV with a brand new series on Peacock. Appropriately titled Ted, the show is a prequel to the movies, focused on the titular teddy and his best friend, John Bennett. While John was played by Mark Wahlberg in the films, this series will take place during the characters formative teenage years. Ted doesn't debut on Peacock until January 11th, but the streamer just unveiled the first footage from the show for fans to enjoy.

On Wednesday morning, Peacock released the first full trailer for Ted, giving everyone their first extended look at the antics of teenage John and his best friend. You can check it out below!

In the Ted TV series, John Bennett is played by Parenthood's Max Burkholder. The main cast also includes Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, and Giorgia Whigham. MacFarlane will be reprising the role of Ted.

You can check out the official synopsis for Ted below!

"In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the bear's (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He's now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John's parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship."

Earlier this month, when the first Ted teaser was released, Peacock also shared a letter from MacFarlane and fellow executive producers/writers/co-showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

"Each generation develops its own unique artistic style, its own way of seeing the world. In the twenties, it was the subversive musical phrasings of jazz. In the fifties, it was the bold brushwork of the abstract expressionist. Our generation's unique art is streaming content based on previously successful intellectual property. In that proud tradition, we humbly give you Ted," the trio said.

"Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and proclivity for drug use. The three of us were teenagers in the nineties and grew up in and around Boston, where the show takes place, so many of these stories are personal for us. We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then. Also, we made stuff up (it's a lot of pages to fill and real life is mostly boring)."