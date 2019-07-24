Seth Rogen Slams Game of Thrones Creators for Skipping Comic-Con Panel

Fans everywhere are cooling off after the fun and excitement of San Diego Comic-Con, which came to a close on Sunday night. The event saw an array of panels, many of which featured celebrity guests. The cast and crew of Preacher, the AMC series starring Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga that is based on the comic book of the same name, was there to promote their upcoming fourth and final season. One of the series creators, Seth Rogen, took a moment to hilariously call out David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the Game of Thrones showrunners. The two creators were supposed to attend SDCC, but backed out last minute.

Seth Rogen ROASTING D&D wow what a moment i will never forget 😌💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/rW1YfdG1O7 — Stefany ︽✵︽ (@SttefyG) July 21, 2019

“I know we’re following the Game of Thrones panel, which is a f***ing nightmare, just subjectively,” Rogen joked. “I also know their showrunners didn’t show up cause they didn’t wanna answer questions about the show, so I just wanna say that I’m not one of the creators of Game of Thrones, but I am the creator of other TV shows, so feel free to ask me any Game of Thrones question that you guys have throughout the night.”

He added, “I didn’t read the books, but I watched the shows, so I can give you my insights and thoughts.”

Someone then asked what would be more satisfying, the series finale of Game of Thrones or Preacher.

“I’m here a least, so that’s a good sign,” Rogen joked.

While Benioff and Weiss may have skipped their panel, plenty of Game of Thrones stars were still in attendance. Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Varys), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) all braved the event, which seemed to be a positive celebration of the series rather than focusing on the show’s divisive ending.

In addition to working on the final season of Preacher, Rogen is also currently starring in the live-action remake of The Lion King as Pumbaa opposite Billy Eichner’s Timon. The movie is currently playing in the theaters everywhere.

The final season of Preacher premieres on AMC on August 4th, and all eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on HBO.