Severance Reveals Eight New Cast Members for Season 2

The already-stacked cast of Apple TV+'s Severance has ballooned with another eight cast members. Those joining the cast include veterans of The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and Arrested Development. Bob Balaban, a regular in Christopher Guest's eccentric and acclaimed filmography, will join the series, alongside Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Merrit Wever, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, John Noble, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. They will join a returning cast that includes Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken. The season is already in production.

The second season of the Emmy-winning mystery thriller series hails from executive producer and director Ben Stiller (Zoolander), centers on a biotechnology corporation that uses a "severance" medical procedure to separate the non-work memories of some of their employees from their work memories. One severed employee, Mark (Scott), gradually uncovers a web of conspiracy from both sides of the division.

"We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting the second chapter of 'Severance,'" said Stiller, via Variety, who broke the news. "Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier!"

Speaking to SiriusXM, star Adam Scott revealed back in August that the cast and crew are gearing up for Season 2's production.

"Yeah, we're getting ready and, and are gonna start here, here pretty soon," Scott said. "And so it's all starting to come together. [I'm] trying to think if, if, if I can say anything more or if a tranquilizer dart will come in from off-screen.

You can see the official synopsis below.

Severance follows Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

The first episode of Severance is now on Apple TV+.