The Sex Lives of College Girls Star Addresses Upcoming Exit in Season 3

Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls will be losing a major face in its upcoming third season. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Reneé Rapp, who has starred as fan-favorite Leighton Murray on The Sex Lives of College Girls, will only be appearing in a handful of Season 3 episodes, before departing her role altogether. As Rapp explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the exit was the result of her shifting her career priorities, particularly in gearing up for the debut of her debut album.

"I think the easier part for me is when I'm doing stuff on stage or screen, I at least trust that the material is not mine. I think with songs I become so much more territorial and I've been really afraid of that since the beginning, especially when it comes to writing," the singer said. "It's easier to trust on stage and screen because you have to. You literally don't have an option. And it's great when you're working with amazing people who you do trust. And there's a very distinct difference and it's really hard to... or it's been hard for me. I'm not going to say it's hard in general and all people suck. I think some people are so f**king amazing and beautiful and awesome to be around."

(Photo: Max)

Why Is Reneé Rapp Leaving The Sex Lives of College Girls?

Rapp has recently launched a music career, releasing her first EP Everything to Everyone, in the fall of 2022. Her debut album, Snow Angel, is set to be released in August, prior to her first international tour. Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls will not be Rapp's last onscreen performance, as she is set to reprise her role as Regina George in the film version of Mean Girls: The Musical.

"College girls moved me out to L.A. and introduced me to some of my favorite people. Two and a half years later — it's given me y'all and this community," Rapp wrote on social media about her exit. "Thank u Mindy, Justin and everyone at Max for believing in me. A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y'all a little bit of that too. She's such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn't be half the person I am without her and y'all. I love that bitch more than you know. I'm so excited for this season and I can't wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls."

What Is The Sex Lives of College Girls About?

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates at New England's prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments. The series also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert are also series regulars in Season 2.

"I think Leighton has really come to show a level of warmth — my manager is laughing at me because apparently Leighton shows no warmth. [Laughs]. I'm running on two brain cells," Rapp explained in a previous interview with Deadline. "No, I do. I do think that she has a certain level of warmth. Whether the crowd agrees with me or not. She becomes more herself, obviously in coming out, but also I think emotionally, which is so nice to see."

Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls is set to debut exclusively on Max at a later date.