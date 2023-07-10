DC's Harley Quinn Season 4 Poster Released by Max

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are about to cause a lot more mayhem. On Monday, Max released the first official poster for Harley Quinn's fourth season, ahead of the new episodes' premiere on July 27th on the streaming service. The poster shows Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco), Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and their motley crew on a very specifically-shaped "SpaceLex" spaceship, with the tagline "Not Your Average Joyride." Harley has become nothing short of a hit since it first premiered in 2019, spawning multiple seasons of episodes as well as the recent Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special.

Strap on, bitches!! Season 4 is coming July 27 on @streamonmax. pic.twitter.com/6ql9unJcfS — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) July 10, 2023

Who Is Showrunning Harley Quinn Season 4?

Workaholics and Nathan For You alum Sarah Peters, who has written on Harley Quinn and served as a consulting producer, will now be showrunning Season 4, with series creators Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern stepping back from that role.

"Sarah writes Ivy like no one else, and Season 4 will explore Ivy more than we have," Schumacker previously told Variety about Harley Quinn season 4. "There's her new role with the Legion of Doom. There's something Justin and I would not have immediately gone toward – I'm trying not to spoil anything – but she did an amazing job. Obviously, the show has benefited greatly from so many different female perspectives amongst the writers, and Sarah has always been very key. She's written some of the most memorable, enduring episodes. She's the one who brought Catwoman into the fold, she's the one who wrote the Season 2 finale where Harley and Ivy go driving off from Ivy's intended wedding [with Kite Man], the bachelorette episode on Themyscira, our Season 3 premiere. Her grasp of Ivy and her ideas are things we certainly would never think of, and I'm really excited for people to get to see that."

Is There a Harley Quinn Spinoff?

In recent years, it has been confirmed that the Harley Quinn team is developing a spinoff series, centered around the breakout character of Kite Man (Matt Oberg). The series is now being referred to as Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

"It's run by Dean Lorey, who we did the first three seasons with, and he partners with Katie Rich, an amazing comedy writer," Halpern revealed in an interview earlier this year. "The Kite Man series is gonna hit some of the same vibes that the special does. It gets out there. It goes for it. They've done such a good job of making Kite Man and Golden Glider lovable doofuses. Pat and I pitched Harley as 'It's Mary Tyler Moore with a psycho killer at the front.' But we've always talked about the Kite Man show as Cheers. Cheers, but for B-list supervillains."

As mentioned above, Season 4 of Harley Quinn will arrive exclusively on Max on July 27th.