She-Hulk Star Shares New BTS Look at Tatiana Maslany Filming Episode 8

The second-to-last episode of the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted on Thursday, and it definitely left Marvel fans with a lot to talk about. The Marvel Cinematic Universe series has fleshed out the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a high-profile lawyer whose life is changed when she gets gamma-infused superpowers. As those who have been watching the Disney+ series know, Maslany's performance as Jen is brought to life through CGI — and a new series of behind-the-scenes photos showcase all that goes into that.

Jon Bass, who appears on the series as Todd Phelps, recently took to Instagram to share a trio of photos from the show's newly-released eighth episode — in particular, the scene where Todd asks Jen for legal advice as an excuse to try to grossly make an advance on her. The photos show Maslany wearing the She-Hulk mo-cap suit, as well as on-set stand-in Malia Arrayah, as well as various tools used to color match for the CGI.

"Yeah, I'm just excited," She-Hulk director Anu Valia revealed to ComicBook.com in an interview last month. "I think where the rest of the season goes is so fun and different, and ideally not what you expect. And so I'm hoping people are surprised and a little like, 'Oh, they're having some fun with this.' So just keep watching it. I really think it'll be fun. I hope people like it."

"I'm not going to share any spoilers, because I think you'll love to watch [it]," Valia continued. "And genuinely, I think it'll be fun to go on that journey with her, but I think what's beautiful about the show is it's so funny. And then in addition to that, the show is very interested in exploring these very complicated ideas of identity. And how do you own an identity that's been thrust on you where at times you like it, but at times makes you feel bad about the other side of yourself? That's a very complicated idea. And I think the show does want to go deep in that way. And so it's very cool."

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+.

