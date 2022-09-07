She-Hulk: Behind-the-Scenes Photos Showcase 6'5" Jennifer Walters Stand-In

As of last month, She-Hulk is finally a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Tatiana Maslany made her debut as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which releases its fourth episode tomorrow. She-Hulk is 6'7" and Maslany is 5'4", so a lot of movie magic goes into bringing the character to life. Fans recently got a glimpse of some hilarious behind-the-scenes photos featuring Maslany wearing a motion capture suit and dancing with Megan Thee Stallion. However, the production still uses stand-ins for references, and 6'5" actor Malia Arrayah served as the on-set She-Hulk. Last week, Arrayah shared set photos of herself painted green, and it's reminding us of The Incredible Hulk series from the 1970s.

"Behind the scenes!! (No spoilers :) Just snaps) (Sorry the video is so terrible my friend had an android phone 🤣😭🤭 haha jk jk and it didn't send well), this She-Hulk outfit was the tightest to wear because.. (you gotta watch the ep to know why🤪) And I almost always needed help to put her jacket on from the awesome costumers 😇. One of my favorite things in general about being on sets is meeting new people so every episode I was stoked to meet all kinds of cool actors💜💚😊," Arrayah captioned the post. You can check out her set photos below:

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that features the return of some MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Jameela Jamil, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to include some unexpected cameos from across the Marvel canon, which has led to a lot of theories from fans. One longstanding rumor teases the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. Last week, the show featured a hilarious cameo from Megan Thee Stallion. In a recent interview with Variety, the cast and crew of She-Hulk revealed how Megan's cameo came to be, and head writer Jessica Gao shared that they originally had a weeks-long debate about which celebrity should be featured in the story.

"There was a big, varied list of different people that constantly changed," Gao explained. "And the type of celebrity really ebbed and flowed, too, depending on what kind of jokes we wanted to make."

"[Megan] really fit into the whole ethos of what we're doing with the show," director Kat Coiro revealed. "She's a really powerful, larger-than-life person, and we love the idea of She-Hulk looking up to her."

The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing on Thursdays.