Marvel Reveals Updated Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's CGI

We're just a few months away from the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney of Law, a new Disney+ series that will bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first full trailer for the series was released earlier this month, and it garnered a number of reactions, ranging from hype about the series' lighthearted tone and Marvel connections, to comments and questions about the CGI used to bring She-Hulk to life. With VFX work factoring into the changes or delays of a number of blockbuster projects, many wondered how She-Hulk's CGI could evolve between now and when the series releases — and it looks like we've started to get our answer. Disney+'s official landing page for She-Hulk reveals an already-updated version of the trailer, which shows some subtle differences in the CGI work on She-Hulk's face.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character," Coiro told The Wrap in an interview earlier this year. "And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with."

"And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground," Coiro continued. "The cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we're definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land."

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

