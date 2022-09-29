She-Hulk Easter Egg Pays Tribute to One of Her Most Prolific Comic Writers

Across its seven episodes thus far, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has taken a fun and unexpected approach to the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along the way, the show has openly acknowledged the bedrock that Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) comic tenure is built on, with the help of some clever Easter eggs or Marvel deep cuts. The series' seventh episode was no exception, with a key component of the episode being named after a fan-favorite She-Hulk writer. Spoilers for Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The Retreat", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Jen traveling to Emil Blonsky / Abomination's (Tim Roth) upstate wellness retreat to check that he's following the conditions of his parole, which gets complicated when her car gets ruined in a fight between Man-Bull (Nathan Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett). Jen ends up stuck at the retreat until a tow truck can arrive and pick up her car — and when it does, it bares a name that She-Hulk fans will recognize. The truck is owned by "Slott's Towing" company, and even the tow truck driver appears to be named Dan or Daniel.

This is clearly a reference to Dan Slott, who penned She-Hulk's solo run for much of the 2000s. That run, which focused more heavily on Jen's double life as a superhuman lawyer, has inspired a lot of She-Hulk that we've seen thus far, and established characters like Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) and Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry).

"For me, it was John Byrne's run that a) made me fall in love with the character in the first place," head writer Jessica Gao told ComicBook.com earlier this summer of the comics that inspired She-Hulk. "But b) I consider that — and most people do, this is nothing new — it's the iconic She-Hulk run. He was the one who introduced the fourth-wall breaking and kind of the meta nature of this character, and how she was self-aware and knew she was in comics. So for me, that's quintessential Jen. That's quintessential She-Hulk, actually, I should say. There's been so many iterations of Jen in the comics, and she really started out a little bit more timid, a little bit mousier, and as she kinda went along — more in the Dan Slott and Charles Soule runs, you started to really see this career-driven working woman, who had a very strong sense of right and wrong. We've really brought a lot of those traits into Jen."

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.