She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role





She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.

Deusner began, "woah… hey guys! this is me as a 7 foot tall green guy :) been sitting on this one for a while now, super excited to have been a part of this super fun show and it was such an honor working with such incredible people!"

"I didn't get to take a lot of pictures on the set of She-Hulk but it was a wild new experience! i had to act with dots all over my face in these itchy gray pajamas, i wore this vest with all the mocap equipment in it, and everyone had to act to a golf ball attached above my head, so that was weird. luckily one of the producers drew a nice lil face on it. if i remember correctly, we named him paul :)," he continued.

Skaar's Original Look Was A Lot More Emo

Skaar's original design also caused quite a stir on social media as the moody teenager had an even more emotional cut in the storyboard for the finale. Jeremy Simser shared the delightful look at Hulk's son on Instagram and MCU fans were wishing that his bang could have remained intact for the final episode of She-Hulk.

"Well, it's been a couple days since the @shehulkofficial finale so here's a few boards with some side by side comparisons! Please enjoy! She-Hulk was unquestionably one of the best professional experiences I've ever had. Such amazing, creative people and a final product I am so incredibly proud of," Simser wrote. "I've already had the pleasure of working with @katcoiro and @florianballhaus again and (fingers crossed) will be working with @ms.wendyjane again soon. Hope you all enjoyed the show as much as I enjoyed working on it...and I hope you got a little insight into my work through these posts. :)"

