She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Being Hilariously Ruthless About Skaar's Hair

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released earlier this week and featured a whole lot of excitement and surprises like some major cameos and character reveals, including the introduction of Hulk's son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. However, Skaar looked a bit different in the comics. The character had long hair on the page instead of the half-shaved look he's rocking in the She-Hulk finale. The altered style has caused some hilarious reactions from Marvel fans online.

Currently, it's unclear where Skaar will show up next, but a World War Hulk project is seeming more and more likely. She-Hulk has not been renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn't been quick to greenlight their Disney+ follow-ups. Currently, only Loki is confirmed to be getting a second season. That being said, Marvel's finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which makes up hopeful. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson recently wrote a compelling argument in favor of a second season, which you can read here. During showrunner Jessica Gao's interview with Phase Zero, she addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

