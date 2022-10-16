She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Being Hilariously Ruthless About Skaar's Hair
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released earlier this week and featured a whole lot of excitement and surprises like some major cameos and character reveals, including the introduction of Hulk's son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. However, Skaar looked a bit different in the comics. The character had long hair on the page instead of the half-shaved look he's rocking in the She-Hulk finale. The altered style has caused some hilarious reactions from Marvel fans online.
Currently, it's unclear where Skaar will show up next, but a World War Hulk project is seeming more and more likely. She-Hulk has not been renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn't been quick to greenlight their Disney+ follow-ups. Currently, only Loki is confirmed to be getting a second season. That being said, Marvel's finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which makes up hopeful. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson recently wrote a compelling argument in favor of a second season, which you can read here. During showrunner Jessica Gao's interview with Phase Zero, she addressed the possibility of a second season.
"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."
You can check out some of the reactions to Skaar's hair below...
Big Change
How does this turn into this 😭😭😭 #SheHulk #Hulk #Skaar pic.twitter.com/CsijvplWrj— Davis Hicks (@davis_s_hicks) October 13, 2022
An Explanation
Reminder on who the barber is on the planet Skaar is from 😂 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/76HZhPNnxG— Marvel Facts (@MarveIFacts) October 14, 2022
Ouch
Marvel didn’t have enough money about Skaar’s hairline 😂 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/PneASjFznj— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 13, 2022
Oh No!
These images are the same 💀#SheHulk #Skaar pic.twitter.com/fKMvgVBNhM— RjClipzzz (@RjClipzzz) October 13, 2022
We Need K.E.V.I.N.
#SheHulk Spoilers— fandom crunch ✨ THE MIDNIGHTS ERA IS COMING (@FandomCrunch) October 13, 2022
Can Jen go back to Marvel Studios HQ to fix that f*cked up hairline for Skaar… pic.twitter.com/iROgsf5VxO
Matt Knows
even Matt looks confused and the brother can’t even see. 💀 marvel did Skaar DIRTY with that hairline #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/Lhsxs0jXMC— 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧 🌙 (@_lilbitofmagic) October 13, 2022
Memes For Days
Me looking at Skaar’s hairline #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/rs1E1lcVyT— Drip Poutine (@SuperiorPoutine) October 13, 2022
Dying
Supercuts! #Daredevil #MattMurdockAttorneyAtLaw #CharlieCox #Skaar #SheHulk #MCU pic.twitter.com/dDLyFiBee8— Chris Kirkpatrick (@CJ_Kirk1979) October 15, 2022
Sorry Stan
The real villain to Skaar’s hairline 😬😬 #SheHulk #Hulk #Skaar pic.twitter.com/jhWDGyRwpz— Davis Hicks (@davis_s_hicks) October 13, 2022
Counterpoint
I do not have an issue with this. Has nobody seem a martial arts movie with this hair style? Plus, he's from an alien planet, I'd imagine their sense of style is kind of different to ours...#SheHulk #Hulk #mcu #MarvelStudios #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/BoKp442SbG— Michael 👻Monster Mash🎃 Malone 🌈 (he/him) (@theobtainedmage) October 15, 2022
What Do You Think?
Skaar in the mcu and Skaar in the comics. Are you a fan of this design?#SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #Hulk pic.twitter.com/eM2q1LA13G— She-Hulk Updates (@shehuIkupdates) October 13, 2022
She-Hulk's finale is now streaming on Disney+.prev