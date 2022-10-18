She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Skaar Almost Looked Way Different

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made waves for introducing a number of new characters, including some that fans definitely didn't expect to see in live-action. The latest among them is Skaar (Will Deusner), who made his franchise debut in the Season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The son of Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Caiera the Oldstrong, Skaar has ties to some major chapters of Hulk lore, which made the circumstances of his She-Hulk cameo surprising. In particular, some fans took issue with Skaar's aesthetic and hairstyle — and as a new piece of production art for the series reveals, it almost looked a lot different.

Storyboard artist Jeremy Simser recently took to Instagram to share a series of boards from the She-Hulk finale. In addition to new looks at Jen breaking the fourth wall and going into the Marvel offices, one of the boards shows Skaar with a more sullen look, including what can only be described as "emo hair."

Who is Skaar in Marvel Comics?

In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. Over the years he has served as a hero, villain, and antihero, especially alongside his father.

"I mean, we show that Hulk has a child," She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany said of the Hulk family's onscreen future in a recent interview with ET. "We reveal his child and so I want to know about that child."

Will there be a World War Hulk movie?

While Marvel's slate of movies, special presentations, and television shows is continuing to expand on the road to Avengers: Secret Wars, the possibility of a World War Hulk movie has enticed many fans, especially now that Skaar has entered the picture. As Ruffalo explained in an interview earlier this year, it definitely doesn't seem to be out of the realm of possibility.

"I don't know. It certainly does suggest that," Ruffalo told Variety. "There has been some conversations about what happened in the two years where Hulk abandoned Banner and the Avengers [on Sakaar], and the emergence of Smart Hulk, which hasn't ever fully been answered. I think maybe we've given four sentences to that time period since then. It's really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story."

"I do think that the trip to Sakaar is a good place to start and what that means to the idea of what the fans have been asking for — this idea of Planet Hulk or World War Hulk or just the journey that Banner and Hulk have to make to come to peace with each other," he added. "That's really interesting to me, and I do feel like there is some interest in exploring that down the line."

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

