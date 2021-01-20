Marvel's She-Hulk: Ginger Gonzaga Joins Cast of Disney+ Series

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding outward in some pretty epic ways in the coming years, with a slew of new TV series set to premiere exclusively on Disney+. Among those is She-Hulk, a legal comedy that will follow the journey of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Ever since Maslany's casting was confirmed at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December, fans have been eager to see who will star alongside her in the series -- and now we have our first cast. member. According to a new report, actress Ginger Gonzaga is set to appear in the series, and will be playing Walters' best friend.

Gonzaga has studied at multiple major improv schools, including The Groundlings, Second City, and Upright Citizens Brigade. Her first onscreen role was hosting the Hulu series The Morning After, which recapped various things from popular culture. Since then, she has appeared on series such as Mixology, Togetherness, Wrecked, I'm Dying Up Here, Kidding, and Space Force.

It is unclear at this point which character Gonzaga will be playing, as She-Hulk has had multiple best friends within the comics, but fans have already speculated that she could be Jill Stevens. In the comics, Jill and Jen are childhood best friends, and Jill is murdered by crime boss Nick Trask after accidentally being mistaken for Jen. Previous casting calls had codenamed the role as "Suzie", and had specified that comedic experience was a must.

She-Hulk will follow Jennifer Walters' journey as a New York City lawyer, whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the series, and Tim Robinson will be returning to his The Incredible Hulk role as Abomination. The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty.

h/t: Deadline