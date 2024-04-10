Shōgun Kills Off Fan-Favorite Character in Heartbreaking Episode 8 Twist

Shōgun Episode 8 ("Chapter Eight: The Abyss of Life") saw Lord Yoshii Torana (Hiroyuki Sanda) racing a ticking clock – time that fate only bought for him by way of costly deaths.

(SPOILERS) Shōgun Episode 7 ended with Toranaga's son Nagakado (Yuki Kura) completely bungle his attempted assassination of his uncle, Saeki (Eita Okuno), dashing his own brains out on a rock. The traditional period of mourning his son stalled Toranaga's doomed march to Osaka to face his enemies in the Council of Regents, but time to think and plan wasn't enough.

Toranaga saw Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano), and his other vassals wavering in doubt – even after old man Toda "Iron Fist" Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka) privately assured them that their lord (Toranaga) intended to fight. The sense of duty and loyalty that Tornaga instilled in his subjects ran too deep, disrupting the one time he needed to truly sell the idea of his own broken spirit and surrender to his enemies. Hiromatsu recognizes the danger that Toranaga is in, and stages a socio-political move to guarantee his dearest friend has the chance he needs.

Shogun: Hiromatsu's Death Explained

During a forming meeting with his vassals, Toranaga demands they sign a pledge to serve him in his surrender – even if it means committing seppuku alongside him. Many of the vassals openly object to Toranaga's surrender, leading the group to a major schism that could end the war before its even fought.

Hiromatsu steps to act as the voice of the vassals, demanding that Toranga reconsider surrender or watch him commit seppuku then and there. Toranaga doesn't yield, and Hiromatsu doesn't either, slitting his belly while his son Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe) acts as his second and severs his head.

The final scenes of the episode reveal that Toranaga and HIromatsu had an understanding that this sacrifice was necessary – no one will question the sincerity of Tornaga's seeming defeat – nor do his vassals doubt what can happen to any of them if they challenge him. The final scene sees Toranaga promise his dead son and best friend that the space to maneuver they earned for him will not be wasted.

It's a very difficult concept to wrestle with that Toranaga would let his only true trusted friend die out of pride and ceremony – or that Hiromatsu would suffer such a horrible death for team motivational purposes. And yet, Shōgun has earned such a moment, as the preceding episodes made it clear how characters like Hiromatsu view duty and purpose – even in their death. The same can be said for Toranaga and past scenes that introduce concepts like he Eight-Fold Fence, to separate oneself from hard or traumatic experiences and duties.

What can be said for sure is that actor Tokuma Nishioka delivered a powerful final scene, and that Shōgun fans will dearly miss "Iron FIst" Hiromatsu. Toranaga better earn it.

