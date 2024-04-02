Shōgun Editor Teases "Masterpiece" Moment Coming In Episode 8

Shōgun Episode 7 has just debuted (at the time of writing this) and if fans thought they had seen some epic TV up until now, it sounds like Episode 8 will take the series to even greater heights.

ComicBook.com recently had a chance to interview Shōgun editors Maria Gonzales and Akia Miyake, who both had timely insights to share; Gonzales served as editor on Episode 7, "A Stick of Time", while Miyake edited the upcoming Episode 8 "The Abyss of Life".

Both editors were asked about moments in the series that we have yet to see, which they predict will become major milestones and/or deliver serious impact. While Gonzales teased a certain sequence in Episode 7 (if you've seen it, you can probably guess), Miyake teased that Shōgun Episode 8 will have a scene that is nothing less than a "masterpiece":

"I have a one scene in particular in Episode 8, that I felt like I was cutting a masterpiece," Miyake explained. "It's just my personal opinion, but... yeah look out for those moments. It's really emotional. The acting is phenomenal in that scene. And I do think that people watching that episode, afterward, people will be talking about that scene. Hopefully [Laughs]."

(SPOILERS) Shōgun Episode 7 certainly left a lot of powder in the keg that could potentially explode in Episode 8.

(Photo: FX/Hulu)

Lord Yoshii Toranaga's (Hiroyuki Sanada) son Yoshii Nagakado (Yuki Kura) once again let his impulses get the better of him, attempting to assassinate his uncle Saeki Nobutatsu (Eita Okuno), only to end up slipping on a rock and bashing his own brains out. Yoshii bumbling death may finally plunge the realm into all out war, as Saeki took his half-brother Toranaga hostage, in exchange for stealing his brother's seat on the Council of Regeants. Toranaga's lieutants and advisors (Blackthorne, Mariko, Buntaro, Kashigi Yabushige and his nephew Omi) are split over whether Toranaga is still in control of the situation (i.e., hatching some deeper plan) or if he's been boxed into a coffin.

Meanwhile, Toranaga's enemies Ishido Kazunari (Takehiro Hira) and Ochiba no Kata (Fumi Nikaido) have fortified their position inside Osaka castle, and have made the smart political move of turning Saeki to their cause, while clearing the political blockage that kept the council from impeaching Toranaga, and officially mandating his death.

In that kind of context, it sounds like Shōgun Episode 8 could conceivably have Toranaga (or someone close to him) having to literally and figuratively fall on the sword; then again, given how he is defined by his crafty nature, perhaps Tornaga has a deadly surprise in store that could make one of his enemies face an "emotional" ending.

Shōgun is now streaming on Hulu and airing on FX.