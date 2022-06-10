Showtime Series Finds New Home After Season 1 Cancellation

✖

Back in January, Showtime decided to bring the ax down on American Rust, an original series starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. American Rust was cancelled after just one season on the premium network, but it is now getting a second chance at life on the small screen. On Thursday, Amazon Freevee announced that it will be bringing American Rust back for a second season, allowing the story to continue.

Freevee, formerly known as IMDbTV, is Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service. American Rust will join a library that already has quite a few popular movies and TV shows. Daniels and Tierney are both returning to lead the cast for Season 2, with Daniels also continuing his role as one of the show's executive producers.

"I'm grateful to Amazon Freevee for giving us the chance to make Season Two of American Rust," Daniels said in a statement. "Set inside a struggling American small town, our authentic, realistically told story is built for streaming. The movies they don't make anymore are being made as series at places like Amazon Freevee. It's where I want to be."

"American Rust is exactly the type of gritty and engaging storytelling Amazon Freevee audiences love, and we could not be more excited to bring this prestige series to our customers, free of charge," said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Amazon Freevee. "We can't wait to dive in with Boat Rocker and Dan Futterman to continue the story that intrigued audiences during the first season, and to see the evolution of characters so expertly portrayed by Jeff and Maura in this next chapter."

"We're delighted to work with the wonderful team at Amazon Freevee to bring American Rust back for a second season," said Steve Lescroart, Boat Rocker Studios Scripted President. "The source material for this series is incredibly rich, and when you add in the world-class talents of Dan Futterman, Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, Adam Rapp, and the entire cast and crew, Season Two is sure to enthrall viewers who enjoy premium content. We're really pleased to have the opportunity to continue telling this story."

Boat Rocker produces American Rust, which is based on Philipp Meyer's novel of the same name. Daniels serves as executive producer alongside Dan Futterman and Adam Rapp.

Are you excited to see American Rust return for a second season? Let us know in the comments!