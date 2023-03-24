Shrinking Season 1 Concludes With a Surprising Death on Apple TV

Apple TV+ has another hit on their hands following the success of Ted Lasso with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford's Shrinking. Shrinking has given us ten straight episodes of good television and finally wrapped up its first season tonight. Apple has already renewed the series for a second season, so that means that this isn't the last we've seen of the cast and crew. Tonight's finale was a pretty good wrap up for everything that came before it, but the season couldn't conclude without giving us a massive cliffhanger that involves a major death.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE SEASON FINALE OF SHRINKING LIE AHEAD.

Who dies in the Season Finale of Shrinking?

During the final moments of Shrinking's Season 1 finale we see Jimmy's patient, Grace (Heidi Gardner), hiking with her terrible husband Donny (Tilly Jones) and he threatens her before taking a break at the edge of a cliff. This prompts Grace to think about and then actually throw Donny off said cliff and possibly murdering him in the process. After Grace pushes him off the cliff, we see her walk away, unconcerned about committing murder, and the episode ends.

What is Shrinking About?

Here's how Apple breaks describes the series, "A new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award winning "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning "Ted Lasso" star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Also starring Harrison Ford in one of his first major television roles, "Shrinking" will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives ... including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.



The new series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence's Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer serve as executive producers. Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein created the series and wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt."

