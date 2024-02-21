Slayers: A Buffyverse Story Cancelled After One Season

Buffy the Vampire Slayer came to an end back in 2003, but the beloved supernatural series was brought back to life last year in a unique way. Slayers: A Buffyverse Story was a nine-episode audio series that debuted on Audible in October. The series brought back many fan-favorites from Buffy, including Spike (James Marsters), Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter), Tara Maclay (Amber Benson), Anya Jenkins (Emma Caulfield), Drusilla (Juliet Landau), Rupert Giles (Anthony Head), and more. The show was written by Benson and Christopher Golden and had success on Audible. Despite previous talks of a second season, the show will not be moving forward.

"Hugely disappointed to share that, despite its enormous success, Disney has refused to allow Audible to proceed with future seasons of SLAYERS: A BUFFYVERSE STORY. To my knowledge, they have provided no explanation," Golden shared on Twitter. "Working with this cast, the production team, and the folks at Audible UK--and seeing the joy in the fan community--has been one of the happiest experiences of my career. I'm sorry we won't be able to continue on, but I'm so glad we were able to bring these characters back to you." You can view his post below:

ComicBook.com spoke with Caulfield back in December, and she shared her hopes for a second season.

"We're all for it. It's not up to us. Everybody wants to, oh yeah," Caulfield said. "We were clamoring for it while we were still doing the first one. And I've said this before: I really feel like any of the Anyas need to have secret journals that have, like, Taylor Swift poems and lyrics and need to sing about it. It's about the only thing I didn't do this time around. I'm like, 'I need to bust some.'"

Caulfield also confirmed that Benson already had thoughts on a sequel that she shared with the cast.

"Oh yeah, lots of them," Caulfield says. And while she doesn't know if a second Slayers season will happen or if the ideas Benson shared will make it in, she does say that the cast "all seem to be vibing on the same wavelength."

Caulfield also spoke to ComicBook.com ahead of Slayers release and described how much she enjoyed the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion.

"It was the most fun I've had on a job in years," Caulfield shared. "It's one of my top, top, top, top favorite projects I've ever done. Loved it. And I never thought I would revisit that show in a million years. Never. But then knock, knock, and it's Amber, and I was like, 'Hmm, what are you doing? What's up? What is this?' And that was enough for me."

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is available now on Audible. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is currently streaming on Hulu.