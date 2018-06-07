TV Shows Smallville’s Lex Luthor, Oliver Queen Get New Network TV Pilots It’s been a couple of years since fans got their final look at Smallville, and while star Tom […] By Russ Burlingame June 7, 2018, 3:17pm X Facebook Smallville Parkland Videos by ComicBook.com Michael Rosenbaum TV Breaking In Breaking Bad Mission Control Deadline Back In The Day Smallville Revenge Damaged Goods. Deadline Smallville Emily Owens, M.D. Gotham Tagged:Justin Hartley, Michael Rosenbaum, Smallville, TV (Generic) (27898) Related Posts DC 06.06.23 Lex Luthor Arrives in New Superman & Lois “Injustice” Preview DC 06.03.23 New Superman & Lois Synopsis Teases Lex Luthor’s Arrival Comics 10.26.22 Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/26/2022 Movies 08.29.22 Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in September 2022