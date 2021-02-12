SNL: Is There a New Episode Tonight?

✖

It's Saturday and you know what that means... It's time for another Saturday Night Live! The show is back tonight, April 3rd, with host Daniel Kaluuya and musical guest St. Vincent. This marks Kaluuya's first time hosting the sketch show and it's coming off the heels of his second Academy Award nomination. Kaluuya is up for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role" for playing Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah only three years after he was nominated for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role" for Get Out. He already won the Golden Globe earlier this year, which makes him a frontrunner for the Oscar. While fans await the big award ceremony, they can catch Kaluuya having some fun tonight on SNL.

You can check out the promo video for Kaluuya and St. Vincent's upcoming episode in the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

While many know Kaluuya best for Get Out, others know him as W'Kabi from Black Panther. Back in February, Kaluuya revealed that he's not sure if he will be returning for the upcoming sequel.

"I have no idea. I speak to Ryan, I'm not gonna go, 'Yo, [put me in the movie].' He's living his life and working hard," Kaluuya told Jemele Hill when asked about returning as W'Kabi. "Whatever the story needs, you know? That [first movie] was a moment for us, and I don't want to go like, 'I'm trying to be in it just because I want it.' It's for us, I'm a fan."

Kaluuya added, "I'm that kind of person if the story and the piece is better without me, I'm like, 'Yo, I'm gonna watch this,' because I really wanna watch it. And if I'm in it and I'm able to serve it, then I'm in it. And I just stay in that position."

While his MCU fate is unclear, fans of Get Out will be pleased to know Kaluuya is re-teaming up with Jordan Peele for a new movie that's also set to star Scream Queen's Keke Palmer.

Are you excited for Kaluuya to host Saturday Night Live? Tell us in the comments!

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC tonight at 11:30 PM EST. Currently, you can catch Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah, which is playing in select theatres and is available to rent online.