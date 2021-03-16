Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to Host Saturday Night Live in April

✖

Saturday Night Live has announced its first two hosts for the month of April, revealing that both Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan will lead the sketch comedy series. Both Kaluuya and Mulligan are coming off of Academy Award nominations for their most recent performances with these SNL appearances arriving just weeks ahead of the Oscars ceremony. The Get Out star will host on April 2 with musical guest St. Vincent, making her second appearance which lands ahead of her highly anticipated new album, "Daddy's Home," which will be released May 14. Mulligan will host on April 10 with musical guest Kid Cudi, making his SNL debut.

Ahead of the episodes hosted by the recent Oscar nominees, former cast member Maya Rudolph will return to host the series on March 27. Saturday Night Live has announced that she'll be accompanied by Jack Harlow as musical guest. The musician will make his SNL debut that week fresh off his Grammy Award nomination for the 4x-Platinum hit single "WHATS POPPIN" off his debut studio album, "Thats What They All Say." Rudolph is fresh off of an Emmy win for her appearance as Vice President Kamala Harris on SNL, meaning she'll likely reprise that role in the episode.

Kaluuya can now be seen in Judas and the Black Messiah for which he was nominated for both an Academy Award, BAFTA and SAG Award, having already won a Golden Globe Award for his performance. In a statement reacting to his nomination (his second following 2017's Get Out), Kaluuya said:

"Chairman Fred Hampton was a light, a beacon of a being who would illuminate all he touched with his incredible message. With the ability to command any stage and robbed of his opportunity to captivate a global audience. He created strategies that supported and uplifted the black community but also unified other communities with his laugh, his mind, his passion and his love. Today, I am humbled to be nominated for portraying a man whose principles I deeply respect and for guiding me to walk in his footsteps. With the blessing of Chairman Fred Hampton's family, and the unwavering support from Ryan Coogler, Shaka King and Charles King, and the cast led by LaKeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback, I became a vessel for Chairman Fred's spirit at a time when we need his rally cry for equality and justice more than ever. I commend my fellow nominees for their impressive work. To be seen and celebrated by my peers in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is beautifully humbling and I am deeply grateful. Thank you."

The Mulligan starring film Promising Young Woman is available on home media this week, her performance also landed her Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. In a statement reacting to her nomination, Mulligan said:

"I'm absolutely elated this morning, and I am so honoured to be in such esteemed company across all categories. Thank you to the Academy for embracing this story which means so much to me. It's all thanks to my dear friend - the fearless, hilarious, bold writer and director Emerald Fennell and the incredible cast and crew she assembled. We all signed on because we believed wholeheartedly in her vision, and I'm so grateful to her for inviting me to be a part of it."

Every season of "SNL" is now streaming on Peacock.