SNL Alumni Jay Pharoah To Host Nickelodeon's Unfiltered

✖

Jay Pharoah is headlining a brand new show for Nickelodeon, and given his talent for celebrity impressions, you can understand why. The new show is titled Unfiltered and will have the Saturday Night Live star leading a panel whose goal is to guess the identity of a celebrity. The celebrity's face and voice will be hidden though by digital filters, and it will up to the panelists to look for clues in what they're saying and how they're acting to figure out their identity. The show is filmed remotely and will consist of 6 episodes, kicking off on July 11th (via THR).

As for the panelists, they will include Darci Lynne (America's Got Talent), Lex Lumpkin (All That), and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (All That), and they'll attempt to figure out the identity of the star via Q&A, trivia, and games.

"As a person who likes to transform and play multiple characters myself, I always love a good disguise, and I can't wait to see which panelist will be able to figure out our guests' identities," Pharoah said. "Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered is going to be an outrageously good time, and we have some big names and surprises that you really won’t want to miss!"

Executive Producing Unfiltered will be Pharoah, Shaina Farrow (Special Skills), and Ben Pluimer (Legendary Dudas), while production for Nickelodeon will be overseen by Senior VP of Digital Studios Ashley Kaplan, VP of Digital Studios Luke Wahl, and VP of Unscripted Current Series Paul J. Medford.

This is the second remote series from Nickelodeon, the first being Group Chat with Anne and Jayden, hosted by Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels.

We imagine some of Pharoah's many impressions will make an appearance throughout the show, and during his SNL run we saw him take on Kanye West, Drake, Lil Wayne, Barack Obama, Denzel Washington, Jay-Z, and DMX, as well as a number of original characters, including Principal Frye. Hopefully, we'll see a few of these pop up during Unfiltered.

Other recent projects for Pharoah include Family Guy, 64th Man, Bad Hair, and 2 Minutes of Fame, and upcoming projects include All My Life, The Adventures of Drunky, and Spinning Gold.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.