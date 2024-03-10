WATCH: Josh Brolin Strips Down for Cold Plunge During SNL Monologue

John Brolin kicked off his latest Saturday Night Live has host by stripping down for a cold plunge during his opening monologue! Brolin has returned to Saturday Night Live for this week together with Ariana Grande as host, and he made sure to note how much has changed within the last few years since he was a guest host last. This not only included references to the fact he was once the Marvel Cinematic Universe villain Thanos (which he made fun of the way his chin looked), and references to the strange poem that he had written for Dune: Part Two co-star Timothée Chalamet.

This monologue not only made joking references to all of this, but Brolin rounded it out with a stunt that took it all over the edge. As he mentions he's been doing cold plunges for 20 years, Brolin then notes how hosting Saturday Night Live is like taking a cold plunge. To prove this, Brolin then strips down and takes the cold plunge. Jumping fulling into the tub full of ice cold water, Brolin kicked off his latest hosting stint of Saturday Night Live with a bang. Check it out below:

Josh Brolin’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/GkNtJ0kzXG — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024

SNL: Josh Brolin Talks Thanos and Dune in His Opening Monologue

"I love being here. You know it's been 12 years since I last hosted and I've missed this place," Brolin began with his monologue. "I mean so much has changed. Not really it's the same...The first time I hosted was in 2008, musical guest was someone I'd never heard of before, Adele. Now she's a global superstar. The second time I hosted the musical guest was GOTYE and now he's just someone that I used to know. Where does it go? I mean, look at the milestones that we've experienced. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg ripping bong hits together. Cardi B's hit song 'Wet Ass Pastrami,' I was a purple dude, Thanos, with a scrotum chin who snapped half the population into dust."

Then the monologue continued with a reference to his poem about Chalamet, "I wrote an apparently super creepy poem about Timothée Chalamet. I don't think it's creepy but you be the judge. Your face is etched by adolescence. Your cheekbones jut toward what are youth laden eyes that slide down a prominent nose and onto lips of a certain poetry. I mean, it's weird. Yeah. No, I don't want to sleep with him. But I just that's what I do. I write poems about everyone I work with. It's just like this week I wrote a poem about Kenan…I look at you with your age. Let's face the slide down furrowed brow into sultry eyes. Then jumping off onto your sugar cookie cheeks into the divots of your lifelines awakens in me a symphony of desire. To which I can only say, what's up wit that?"

Finally, it ended with the cold plunge, "I've been doing cold plunges for 20 years right? And the only thing I can compare this show to is that when hosting is like jumping into an ice bath, scary. It's exhilarating. Your penis is in your stomach. There's just no way to prepare for it. So what you gotta do is just jump right in."

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.