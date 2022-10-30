SNL: Tom Hanks Makes Surprise Appearance During Toy Story Parody

Saturday Night Live celebrated Halloween last night with host Jack Harlow and the episode featured a lot of fun surprises. Jeff Probst made a surprise cameo during a Survivor sketch, and Tom Hanks returned as the infamous David S. Pumpkins. However, the Halloween icon wasn't the only role Hanks played last night. The actor also showed up as himself in a sketch with some fun Toy Story nods. Of course, Hanks voiced the beloved Woody in all four Toy Story films.

"AA meeting or Pixar storyboard session," SNL captioned the sketch on Twitter.

aa meeting or pixar storyboard session pic.twitter.com/h0KPQO6nTI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 30, 2022

Where Does Saturday Night Live Stream?

Saturday Night Live is currently in the midst of its 48th season and this year has seen some major changes. Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari, and Chris Redd all left the cast ahead of the new season. The show now includes new additions such as Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. You can find the previous 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live now streaming with Peacock while the new season is available to stream its new episodes on the platform along with its live debut on Saturday evenings on NBC at 11:30 PM EST.

What Is Tom Hanks' Next Movie?

This year, Tom Hanks starred alongside Austin Butler in Elvis, and this week saw the new trailer for his next project, A Man Called Otto. The movie is based on the 2017 novel A Man Called Ove by Frederik Backman and the original Swedish film adaptation by Hannes Holm. The story follows a grumpy widower who feels like he has nothing left to live for, only to end up striking up a friendship with some new neighbors. Hanks will play the titular Otto, leading a cast that includes Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Marc Forster (Word War Z, Quantum of Solace, Finding Neverland, Christopher Robin) is set to direct. David Mcgee (Finding Neverland, Life of Pi) wrote the script. Sony Pictures' A Man Called Otto is in select theaters on Christmas Day and starts everywhere January 13, 2023.

Did Tom Hanks React To Lightyear?

Earlier this year, Lightyear was released and saw Chris Evans voicing the titular space ranger of Star Command. The fact that Evans took over for Tim Allen did not sit well with some fans of the Toy Story movies, including Hanks. The actor spoke out about his own disappointment in the casting decision shortly after Allen's own comments to the public. The Independent asked Hanks if it was odd that Elvis was going against Buzz Lightyear at the box office, and he revealed his hopes for a box office showdown with Allen.

"How about that? I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn't let Tim Allen do it. I don't understand that," Hanks said. When Evans voicing Buzz came up, Hanks said, "Yeah, yeah, I know. Here's the thing: I want to go back in the theatre with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That's what I want to do and, going to see a movie with [Allen] – I'm looking forward to that."

