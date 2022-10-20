Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto Trailer Released

Tom Hanks is a grumpy old widow in the official trailer for A Man Called Otto. Life can sometimes be a bit of a downer, especially if you've lost the love of your life. You can become secluded and decide to shut yourself off from society. For Tom Hanks' Otto, this is exactly how he's chosen to live his life. Luckily, a family of new neighbors move in with adorable daughters and open hearts to bring Otto out of his shell. Plus, adopting a stray cat can also help to give Otto something else to take care of.

The trailer for A Man Called Otto kicks off with Tom Hanks' morning beginning at 5:30 a.m. sharp in the morning. Cheery neighbors and a woman walking her dog can't even produce a smile out of the grump. As the trailer points out, "He doesn't hate the world. Just the people ruining it." Otto even gets into an argument with the local UPS delivery woman. But we see a tender side to Otto, as he visits his late wife Sonya at her tombstone, where we learn she passed away on April 13, 2018.

Next, a new family moves in next door, who immediately opens their arms to embrace Otto. The wife gets Otto to teach her how to drive a car, the stray cat takes over his bed, and Otto even babysits the two young girls. "Discover what can happen when you let life in," the trailer states.

What Is A Man Called Otto?

A Man Called Otto is based on the 2017 novel A Man Called Ove by Frederik Backman and the original Swedish film adaptation by Hannes Holm. The story follows a grumpy widower who feels like he has nothing left to live for, only to end up striking up a friendship with some new neighbors. Tom Hanks will play the titular Otto, leading a cast that includes Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Marc Forster (Word War Z, Quantum of Solace, Finding Neverland, Christopher Robin) is set to direct. David Mcgee (Finding Neverland, Life of Pi) is writing the script.

The film generated headlines earlier this year after it was reported that the film caused something of a bidding war at the European Film Market (EFM). Sony obtained the rights for $60 million in the end, beating out several other major studios and streamers.

A Man Called Otto was originally slated for wide release on December 14th; Sony Pictures will now do a limited theatrical release (NY and LA) on Christmas Day 2022 (December 25th). A Man Call Otto will get a wide theatrical release over MLK Day Weekend 2023 (January 13th), which will put it in direct competition for the holiday box office against the Universal/Blumhouse thriller M3GAN and Warner Bros.' House Party remake.

Sony Pictures' A Man Called Otto is in select theaters on Christmas Day and starts everywhere January 13, 2023.