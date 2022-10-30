Saturday Night Live: Jeff Probst Makes Surprising Cameo During Survivor Sketch

Saturday Night Live's 48th season is back up and running with a new episode following a break last week, and the first sketch featured a surprising cameo from long time Survivor host, Jeff Probst! The opening sketch for the Jack Harlow hosted episode featured Harlow himself as a groom getting married. But soon it all falls apart when it is revealed that his Best Man came to the wedding (which took place on Halloween night) as the Joker. Soon it unfolds into a huge new conversation about the costume itself, and it turns into a full vote much like as seen in Survivor.

The long running CBS reality series is currently making its way through its 43rd season, and while Probst himself is likely busier than ever, the Survivor host made a surprise appearance during the Saturday Night Live skit when the bride and groom's families were asked to take a vote as to whether or not the Joker costume was ultimately appropriate for the Best Man. Complete with the full torch and all the fixings one would expect from the surprise cameo and the host, fans were all about this cameo.

get out of the joker costume, clint pic.twitter.com/lUdEXhVnBY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 30, 2022

How to Watch Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live is currently making its way through Season 48 of the series, and has made many changes behind the scenes due to the number of exiting cast members following the end of the previous seasons. Mainstays for several seasons such as Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari, and Chris Redd had left the cast. Filling in the blanks were the likes of new additions to the cast such as Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

There was a concern that Cecily Strong wouldn't be returning this season, but she's been made her return to the series with this episode! You can find the previous 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live now streaming with Peacock, and Season 48 of the series is now streaming its new episodes on the streaming platform as well along with its live debut Saturday evenings on NBC at 11:30PM EST.