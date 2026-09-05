Lanterns Reveals Alternate Green Lantern Battery Designs, And One of Them Is Wild

One of the biggest fears when the new Lanterns series from HBO Max was announced was just how different it was going to be from the comics it was based on. Fans of the original were skeptical of the more austere color palette and the pared-down aesthetic of the promotional material. And those fears weren’t eased when an older Hal Jordan was announced. But it seems that anxiety was misplaced, as Lanterns has performed incredibly well with critics, proving this might be the direction we’ve all been waiting for when it comes to the superhero genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, the curtain is being pulled back slightly on some behind-the-scenes choices, namely the design of the battery Hal uses to charge his ring. The designs range from something that looks like it came from the far reaches of space to something markedly more subtle—and the more subtle design ultimately won out and was selected for the show. Ed Natividad, who brought the designs to life, said on Instagram, “Here are some of my early explorations of the Green Lantern battery for which Hal Jordan charges the ring. At the end of the day, the more understated, austere aesthetic would prevail.”

Everything About Lanterns Proves Its Different Approach to the Genre Works

While it seems Natividad believes there can be only one lantern, fans have a different idea. “If different GL have different ring designs, no reason all of these can’t exist,” said one. Another agreed, adding, “I’d like to see that eventually along with their respective rings.” Each lantern design is different, but they all feel unified by a common color palette and design sense, so it would be relatively easy to pair each lantern with a particular ring, adding new depth to the existing universe.

Lanterns, which is currently sitting at an impressive 92% critics’ rating, centers on the newest Green Lantern, John Stewart, as he learns the ropes alongside Hal Jordan, a genuine Lantern legend and household name. As intergalactic cops, the duo finds themselves pulled into a twisting mystery on Earth as they investigate a murder that threatens to rock them both to their core. The series doesn’t rely on the genre’s typical tricks or fall prey to the oh-so-common style-over-substance debacle; instead, it’s driven by powerful performances and understated aesthetics. Critic Melanie McFarland says, “The world of Lanterns prefers to be bracingly honest about our false assumptions about heroism and whether the people we deem to be noble really are… That is what makes a Lantern a hero, and this adaptation is one of the best of its kind in a long time.” There’s something distinctly human about Lanterns, and it’s obvious that also extends to the brilliant work put in by Natividad and the rest of the art department.