34 Years Ago, A 10/10 DC Animated Series Premiered & Set An Impossibly High Bar for Future Superhero Cartoons

In the early 1990s, when Warner Bros Animation tasked Bruce Tim and Eric Radomski with adapting Batman into an animated series, superhero cartoons were far from a new genre. Beginning with the Fleischer Studios Superman shorts in the 1940s, brightly-costumed heroes ranging from Mighty Mouse to Freedom Force to Astro Boy (and many, many more) had soared across small screens worldwide. However, television had yet to be graced with a superhero cartoon that would define the genre as distinct from the broader, and at the time overwhelmingly popular, category of children’s action-and-adventure cartoons.

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Batman: The Animated Series was, and is, this show. Stepping outside the precedent set by prior superhero shows to adapt elements directly from DC’s Batman comics into animation while also utilizing the cartoon-episode format to elaborate on and deepen their source material, Batman: The Animated Series set new genre standards for superhero animation, and guided the way for future properties such as X-Men: The Animated Series and Ultimate Spider-Man to become multi-season hits.

Batman: The Animated Series Brought The Limitations Of The Comic Page To The Screen Rather Than Trying To Escape It

Batman‘s first major departure from its television predecessors came in how it approached its comic-book roots. Prior animated superheroes, whether original to TV or adapted from other media, lived and moved within the rules standard to cartoons— scenes transitioned smoothly or utilized fadeouts, characters remained in near-constant motion, and the infinitely flexible “camera angle” of animation allowed the scenery to be effectively endless and unbroken. Although it could have easily done the same, Batman: The Animated Series chose to limit itself by retaining the visual and storytelling boundaries of its comic roots.

While Batman: The Animated series does not tend to utilize comic-book panels directly, their presence is constantly visible in the show’s design. Taking advantage of the dark & gloomy Gotham City, the show meticulously lines up searchlights, spotlights, skylines and windows so that the heroes and villains dash through a sequence of sharp-lined shapes in red, yellow, and white, all set against a shadowy background.

The effect is that of an animated chase through comic panels, with the panels and the structure of Gotham itself being one and the same. The movement of the characters, while not limited in itself, is not the primary focus of their scenes, with characters shown in perfectly still silhouette to create dramatic effect during character entrances, reveals and standoffs— with much of the character movement relegated to fast-moving transitional sequences, the most plot-central moments exist in clear continuation of their comic book roots.

The Casual Moments And Character Quirks Of Heroes, Villains, And Gotham City Itself Gave Batman: The Animated Series Emotional And Moral Depth

While Batman: The Animated Series purposefully stays within the limits of their source comics in terms of visual and aesthetic direction, when it comes to characterization, it takes full advantage of animation as a medium. The time afforded by half-hour television segments, much of it freed up by the action sequences’ comic-book-style pacing described above, is utilized to give us a glimpse into the daily lives of the characters.

This not only has a profoundly humanizing effect on both Batman and his Rogue’s gallery as these cartoonishly outrageous figures shave, shower, talk on the phone with their lawyers, flirt, and lead business and social lives, but also creates additional space to set up clashes between the characters in their heroic and villainous personas. Rather than simple good-and-evil morality or neatly-packaged tragic backstories, the conflicts of each episode reach their boiling point as each character’s values, goals, flaws, social connections and daily lives work across the episode to bring them into conflict with each other. Even The Joker gets the occasional peek behind-the-scenes to shed light on his past, his personal values, and what he and Harley Quinn do when they aren’t terrorizing Gotham’s populace.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

This extended time spent on the personal lives of the characters turns Batman: The Animated Series into something far more than the Hero Versus Villain format common to animated superheroes at the time. Each fight on is clear display to the audience as the culmination of the actions of multiple people with their own goals, methods and reasonings, all of whom seem perfectly reasonable in their own eyes (except for The Joker and Harley, of course) and whose actions are, perhaps, often more justified in the eyes of the audience than Batman’s rigid anti-crime mentality allows them to be treated in canon.

Even the hapless citizens of Gotham caught between these big personalities are afforded more depth, as background dialogue and voice-acting choices give each person affected enough of an identity that the audience actually worries when they are thrown off a building by that week’s villain— a particularly good example of this subtle characterization being the prevalence of strong New Jersey and New York accents among the side characters grounding Gotham City in its lore-accurate (per legendary comics creator Frank Miller, at least) setting as a city that is New Jersey and is not quite New York.

A High Bar To Meet For Future Animated Attempts To Tackle The Genre

With a combination of strong visual language, complex character dynamics, and nuanced morals, Batman: The Animated Series introduced an entirely new idea of what a superhero animated series could be, and in doing so set the standard for shows in the genre going forward. In fact, Batman: The Animated Series can be argued to have invented superhero animated shows as a separate genre, as its design, pacing, and writing styles would quickly become the traits by which future superhero cartoons would be defined.

While superhero shows coming into being in the wake of Batman: The Animated Series (including other animated Batman properties such as 1991’s animated Batman Beyond) have strove to follow its example with inventive incorporation of their own comic-book origins (X-Men 97‘s choice to have a slight static overlay over large solid-color areas in order to mimic the texture of a comic page comes to mind) and dives into the personal lives and worldviews of their characters, the Caped Crusader’s 1992 adventures remain— for now at least— unmatched in effective design, writing that truly makes you think, and a timeless and distinctive noir aesthetic that carries over from 1992-2026 just as well as it did from comic to screen.