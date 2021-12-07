Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer Teases Paradise at the End of the World

The train at the end of the world is making its way back to TV screens this January. TNT’s acclaimed Snowpiercer adaptation has already been renewed for a fourth season, but we still have yet to see the third season of the thriller. That changes on Monday, January 24th. Season 3 of Snowpiercer is set to arrive next month and kick off 2022 in style. Fortunately, fans of the series don’t have to wait to see what the new episodes have in store.

TNT unveiled the trailer for Snowpiercer Season 3 on Tuesday, and it contains all of the drama and action that fans have become accustomed to over the first two installments. You can take a look at the new footage in the video below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third season comes about a year after the second, picking up right where its predecessor left off. Season 3 begins with Layton commanding a “pirate train” in search of Melanie and a potential new place to call home.

The second season of Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Summer, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson. Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi produced the original Snowpiercer film back in 2013, and they also serve as executive producers for the new series.

“It was an interesting fan base to come on board,” Hall told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think that a lot of people are looking for an escape from what’s going on right now, so sci-fi and kind of this post-apocalyptic fantasy world. It’s sci-fi, but it’s also great because the themes in it are very much what’s happening in the world, like current events, but it is wrapped in this kind of sci-fi feel. So you can see it happening in front of you, but it doesn’t hit as close to home as perhaps watching something that’s more based in reality and what’s going on right now. I loved the graphic novel so much, and I was really excited to work on this show in general.”

Are you excited for what Snowpiercer season 3 has in store? Let us know in the comments!