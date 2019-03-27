‘Girl Meets World’ Star Rowan Blanchard Cast in ‘Snowpiercer’ TV Series

The Snowpiercer television series has become a bit of an enigma over the past few years, with fans of the franchise’s previous source material eager to see how it would make its way to the small screen. And while the television adaptation might not have a confirmed release date just yet, another star has just joined its cast.

According to a new report from Deadline, Rowan Blanchard has been cast in the upcoming TNT television series. Blanchard will be playing Alexandra, a self-assured 17-year-old who is wise beyond her years and has a mysterious connection to Snowpiercer’s history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Blanchard previously starred on the Disney Channel original series Girl Meets World, and also has made appearances on Splitting Up Together and A Wrinkle in Time. She will be joining Snowpiercer as a guest star, with the option to be a series regular if there is a second season.

The Snowpiercer series draws inspiration from the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, and tells the story of a dystopian future where all remaining people live on a speeding train. The cars are divided up based on social standing, eventually causing an uprising from the lower-class people in the back of the train. The graphic novel was adapted into a fan-favorite movie by Bong Joon Ho in 2013, which starred Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton.

“I’m a personal fan of Bong Joon Ho’s epic film and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” Sarah Aubrey, Executive VP of Original Orogramming at TNT, said when the project was ordered to series. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

The television adaptation will feature an all-star ensemble cast, which includes Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

“It’s been great.” star Aleks Paunovic previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s a massive ensemble. It’s an amazing cast. You know, Jennifer Connelly? Come on. And she’s been nothing but a pleasure to work with. An extremely smart actor. And all the creatives behind it, everybody behind the scenes and the actors, again, huge ensemble. So I’m just feeling very grateful that I get to be put in a spot to watch these people act. And having it on a TV series from a film that I thought was fantastic and them asking me to come aboard, no pun intended, to do the show, it’s been a blessing.”

Are you excited to see Blanchard join Snowpiercer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!