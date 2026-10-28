South Park Confirms Kenny’s Replacement in New Season 29 Episode First Look Trailer – Watch Now

South Park has dropped the first look at Season 29’s next big episode, and with it confirmed a new replacement for Kenny. South Park Season 29 kicked off its new run of episodes this year with some big changes. Not only did the name of the show and town change to “South America,” but Kenny was killed off again for the first time in six years. As the episodes continued, however, Kenny has remained dead throughout and it left a whole open in the main group of boys.

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South Park Season 29 then presented a potential new replacement for Kenny with its most recent episode as Randy was turned into a kid and forced to go to school with the boys, and now it’s been revealed that Randy’s going to stay this way for at least the next episode as the first look at South Park Season 29 Episode 4 reveals he’s now considered one of the “four boys” the episode will be focused on. Check out the tease for the episode below.

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South Park Season 29 Episode 4 is titled “Guinea Pig On A Stick” and will be making its debut with Comedy Central on Wednesday, October 28th at 10PM ET/PT before being available to stream exclusively with Paramount+ the next day in the United States, Canada and Australia. While the new kid version of Randy is not seen in the new teaser itself, he’s been fully revealed in the new promotional image (which you can see below) alongside Cartman, Kyle and Stan. And when digging into the synopsis, the four of them are lumped in together.

“When South America’s beef becomes highly prized and sought after, the four boys fight to keep it in local hands,” the synopsis for the episode teases. This new kid version of Randy popped up as part of a Backrooms inspired joke on Sephora, and didn’t seem like it would be reversed with the next episode. With the looser serialized elements between each of the episodes this season, it was hard to gauge whether or not the series would go back on this decision by its next episode. Thankfully that’s not the case as this new version of Randy is here to stay.

What Does This Mean for Randy’s Future in South Park?

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South Park has made some big changes for Randy over the last couple of years. Not only did the series finally close down Tegridy Farms and move the Marsh family back to town, but Randy was left without a new job or something to do for the episodes moving forward. The premiere for this new season teased that he would be obsessed with cycling for the season, but making him a part of the core group of boys offers up a whole new wave of potential jokes for Randy moving forward.

There are South Park fans who believe Randy has dominated much of the series for the last few years, and merging him into a renewed focus on the boys is likely going to further divide those fans. It feels like both a step forward and step back for the series, but at least this way Randy will be involved in whatever main story the boys are involved with instead of dominating an episode with something completely outside of them. He would’ve taken up a lot of screen time either way, so this could be a best of both worlds situation.

How do you feel about Randy being Kenny’s new replacement in South Park Season 29? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!