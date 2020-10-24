South Park Characters Will Once Again Appear at NFL Denver Broncos Game

✖

South Park characters are set to be parked at the 50-yard line at Denver’s next NFL game. The Broncos rolled out the Comedy Central characters for a home game and the fans got a giant kick out of it. With fans mostly missing from the stands due to COVID-19 precautions, it came down to Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s giant cast of personalities stepping in. This was a joint effort between the Comedy Central brand and the Broncos, but they were able to make it work. In fact, it did so well that here we are for round two. The pandemic has worked wonders for the program as the special surrounding the coronavirus situation broke through for the cable network in ways that they hadn’t seen since the show’s heyday. But, it remains to be seen if this will become a regular thing going forward.

The Broncos explained, “South Park holds close ties to the region, as show's creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, grew up in Colorado and went to college in Boulder at the University of Colorado. Naturally, they're also big fans of the Broncos. The fictional town is set in central Colorado, and the Broncos have been mentioned or have appeared in the show several times since it began airing in 1997.”

Last season, South Park ran afoul of the Chinese government after a few episodes critical of the regime caught the ire of the country. The show ended up getting banned in China and the backlash was enough to really rejuvenate the series. All of the subsequent episodes had a lot of eyeballs on them and the creators benefitted greatly. Now, they’re keeping it topical and don’t have to worry about a thing after a three-year renewal that got announced last year.

Friendly faces everywhere, humble folks without temptation pic.twitter.com/f2ersnzQxd — South Park (@SouthPark) September 27, 2020

People absolutely loved the quarantine special and there might be more special outings on the horizon. Comedy Central's description of the episode reads:

"Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

