Special Ops: Lioness Star Michael Kelly Reveals How Intimidating It Is to Act Opposite Morgan Freeman

Michael Kelly described what it's like to act opposite Morgan Freeman in Special Ops: Lioness. Both Kelly and Freeman play government officials in the Paramount+ series starring Zoe Saldana, which has wrapped up its first season. As of now, there's no word on whether Special Ops: Lioness will come back for a second season, but everyone involved is hopeful that is the case. Special Ops: Lioness boasts an impressive cast that includes Zoe Saldana, Nicole Freeman, and Morgan Freeman, so it can be understandable if there's a little intimidation factor for Michael Kelly, even though he's an accomplished actor himself. He recently spoke about sharing the screen with the legendary Morgan Freeman.

ComicBook.com spoke to Michael Kelly about Special Ops: Lioness, and asked Kelly what it was like to be scolded by Morgan Freeman. "Intimidating as all get out," Kelly said. "It's funny cause when I read it, I couldn't wait to go to-to-toe with these actors. I had no idea that it was Morgan Freeman or Jennifer Ehle, I had no idea. Those scenes are written so well, and I was just excited for whoever it was I got to play with in that room. And I got to Majorca, and I was filming in Baltimore already, and I flew to Majorca and was there for two days, just doing prep work and getting ready. I was talking to someone in the lobby and said, 'Man, this cast is just incredible.' And he asked, 'Have you met Morgan yet?' And I said, 'No, who's Morgan?' They said, 'Morgan Freeman, over there.' I screamed, "Shut up!'"

He continued, "To find out days before I was to shoot that it was Morgan, and Bruce, and Jennifer. Oh my god. Taylor Sheridan isn't messing around."

What is Special Ops: Lioness about?

The Paramount+ description for the show reads, "SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Special Ops: Lioness stars series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, with Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, and Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman. It also features series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

Special Ops: Lioness – Season 1 is Available on Blu-ray™ and DVD Now.

