Who's White Tiger? Daredevil: Born Again Vigilante Explained

Now that principal photography for Daredevil: Born Again has picked back up, fans of the series are getting all kinds of sneak peeks at the show. Charlie Cox joined with Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson in a reunion that left fans weeping and in other videos, the villain Muse was seen spray painting graffiti.

In the same round of snapshots, White Tiger was also seen, confirming long-standing rumors the vigilante would appear in the series. Given that White Tiger isn't necessarily a household name, we've got to ask the question...

Who is Daredevil: Born Again's White Tiger?

Like most superhero mantles in the history of comic books, White Tiger is one that's been donned by many different characters. Hector Ayala was the first one to wear the name of the White Tiger, having found a series of talismans that when worn at once, granted him great bowers.

First look at White Tiger on the set of Daredevil: Born Again!

Since then, Ayala has largely kept the talismans in the family, with both Angela Del Toro (niece) and Ava Ayala (sister) both being known as the White Tiger at various points. The latter Ayala is both the most recent, and most popular version of the character.

As of know, it's unclear which character will appear in the series as White Tiger, though it's popular speculation the version we'll see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—to start with, at least—is Hector Ayala.

What Is Daredevil: Born Again About?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025.