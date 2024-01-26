Zoe Saldana Addresses Special Ops: Lioness Season 2

Zoe Saldana has addressed the potential for a second season of Special Ops: Lioness. The Paramount+ original series features Saldana as a CIA operative and a member of the Lioness Program. Special Ops: Lioness comes from Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and is executive-produced by Saldana, and the first season is already available to stream on Paramount+ and pick up on physical media. But what viewers will want to know is if Zoe Saldana and Special Ops: Lioness will be coming back for Season 2. Luckily, Saldana revealed what she has heard about a Season 2 renewal.

ComicBook.com spoke to Zoe Saldana about her Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness, where she was asked if she had heard any updates on a second season. "I've heard things here and there. I certainly hope so," Saldana revealed. "We were nervous, especially Nicole [Kidman] and I. We had hope. We were so hopeful that this was gonna find its community. But it's driven by women, where women are at the helm. And they're wearing hats that men normally wear. And then when we started our promotion, our press tour for it, we were struck with a strike. So we were swimming upstream. And then to know that the first month of Lioness coming out it became the most-watched series on Paramount+ at that time."

She continued, "It just made us so grateful and happy and excited, and we know that the studio was super excited, Paramount+ was excited, and so was Paramount. I'm friends with Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount, and he and his wife were so excited to watch Lioness and that meant everything to Nicole and I."

What is Special Ops: Lioness about?

The Paramount+ description for the show reads, "SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Special Ops: Lioness stars series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, with Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, and Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman. It also features series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

Special Ops: Lioness – Season 1 is Available on Blu-ray™ and DVD Now.